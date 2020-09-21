Charter relaunches free 60-day Internet and Wi-Fi offer

NEW YORK – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced a relaunch of its Remote Education Offer providing free Spectrum Internet – with speeds up to 200 Mbps — and WiFi access for 60 days to households with K-12th graders, college students and/or educators. The promotion is available for customers who live in a Spectrum market and do not currently have Spectrum Internet services. To enroll, new customers can call (844) 310-1198 and a free self-installation kit will be provided.

Charter first launched its Remote Education Offer in March, resulting in 448,000 new households added through June 30, 2020, to Charter's high-speed Spectrum Internet service for two free months.

In addition to the Remote Education Offer, Charter is making high-speed broadband more accessible through Spectrum Internet Assist (SIA), its low-cost broadband program available to eligible low-income households and seniors. SIA includes a free internet modem, high-speed data at 30 Mbps, no data caps or contracts, and optional in-home WiFi service for an additional $5/mo. SIA is available to households in which one or more members are a recipient of assistance through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) of the NSLP, or Supplemental Security Income (for applicants age 65+). Charter will offer two free months of Spectrum Internet Assist to eligible low-income households with students or an educator not already a Spectrum customer.

Charter also recently announced a doubling of its original 2020 commitment to digital education, awarding a total of $1 million in grants to organizations providing broadband education, technology and training. With this year's grants, Charter has surpassed its multiyear commitment to award $6 million in cash and in-kind donations to support broadband education across the company's 41-state service area.

