Podcast: New Devices Stock Service Provider Streaming Schemes

The Philter1/8/2020
Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief
Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner is covering #CES2020 this week and he's got the scoop on the latest move by TiVo to making streaming video viewing easier via yet another new device you need to plug in to your TV.
Baumgartner and Light Reading's Phil Harvey also discuss Amazon's plans to offer a streaming platform for cable operators, telcos and other types of video service providers as a way of getting more consumers to use it as the entry point before they wade into a stormy sea of entertainment choices.
