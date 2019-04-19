Class of 2019 Cable TV Pioneers Named

New York, NY -- Twenty-five members of the cable industry will be inducted into the Cable TV Pioneers Class of 2019 at the upcoming 53rd Annual Cable TV Pioneer Banquet.

This year’s class includes remarkable men and women who currently contribute to the growth and innovation of the industry as well as those who served the business in the past.

2019 Class/Company Affiliation

-Brian Bane, Comcast

-Dick Beard, Ervin Construction

-Thomas Cloonan, Arris

-Marc Cohen, Evolution Digital

-John DiCandilo, Dycom

-Duane Dick, Sand Cherry Assoc.

-Marty Dominquez, C-SPAN

-Barry Elson, Retired

-Jim Faust, Retired

-John Fellet, Retired

-Chris Fenger, Patriot Media

-Ralph Galione, Hewlett Packard

-Jean Gay, Commscope

-Sandra Howe, Technetix

-Ricardo La Guardia, Arris

-Gary Lauder, Lauder Partners

-Ed Marchetti, Comcast

-Himanshu Parikh, iOPENC, LLC

-Catherine Rasenberger, Rasenberger Media

-Joyce Reitano-Salaj , Postumous

-Matt Stanek, Charter

-Tim Vaas, Cableserv

-Bill Warga, Liberty Global

-Tom Williams, Shurz Communications

-Melinda Witner, Look Left Media

Members of the Class of 2019 will be inducted at the 53nd Annual Banquet to be held in New Orleans, LA on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, during the SCTE ISBE Cable-Tec Expo. Details on the upcoming banquet location, tickets, sponsorships and hotel reservations will be published soon at CableTVPioneers.com

Cable TV Pioneers