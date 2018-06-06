& cplSiteName &

MaxLinear, Teamly Team for MoCA 2.5 Cable Micronode

6/12/2018
CARLSBAD, Calif. – MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, today announced its MoCA 2.5 networking ICs were selected by Teamly Digital, Paris, France, for its new FiberCableStream cable micronode.

FiberCableStream addresses a key dilemma of every cable MSO, justifying the extremely high cost of “last meter” hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) network upgrades to enable fiber to the building (FTTB) or fiber to the home (FTTH).

These “last meter” network upgrades are extremely difficult to cost-justify as the expense of construction and installation is not distributed across hundreds or thousands of users but rather a single user or best case low tens of customers. Designed specifically to deliver ultra-broadband services utilizing the existing HFC plant, FiberCableStream enables new multi-gigabit capacity while co-existing with legacy cable, satellite and terrestrial networks on the same coaxial cable.

FiberCableStream is a novel implementation of a micronode that combines a passive fiber optic architecture serving as the transition point from the passive optical network (PON) to the “last meter” coaxial network. Up to eight MxL371x MoCA 2.5 networking ICs are integrated into a FiberCableStream and serve individual client devices or coax network units (CNU) that leverage MaxLinear MxL371x networking ICs to deliver multi-gigabit speed services to the individual subscriber.

The FiberCableStream micronode allows cable operators to leverage current DOCSIS technology while offering competitive high-speed data services as they transition to DOCSIS Full Duplex technology. A key benefit of FiberCableStream Micronodes is power savings compared to alternative solutions which enables them to be reverse powered over coax by the CNU installed at each customer premise.

FiberCableStream is easy to install, operate and maintain. The systems are designed to comply with DOCSIS provisioning, ensuring simple installation and transparent maintenance very similar to existing DOCSIS solutions. The fiber deep termination eliminates ingress funneling, laser clipping, CTB, CSO, CPD, micro reflections or any upstream RF network impairments. FiberCableStream is based on standardized technologies, including PON, MoCA 2.5, DOCSIS/CCAP and RF overlay that allow it to maintain end-to-end quality of service (QoS).

“Cable operators will benefit from a cost competitive, flexible and operationally transparent gigabit broadband delivery system that can be deployed quickly over existing networks without any impact to legacy DOCSIS and QAM video services. Our implementation can be provisioned as a standard DOCSIS device and enables scalable, selective network upgrades,” said Olivier Papy, General Manager and CTO of Teamly Digital.

Added Vincent Pirson, Senior Vice President New Access Technology of Teamly Digital: “MaxLinear’s MoCA 2.5 technology is key to solving a crucial part of the challenge, which is getting gigabit bandwidth from the existing coax infrastructure.”

“Ultra-broadband access networks open up new service options for cable operators, making it imperative to build out networks as quickly as possible. MoCA 2.5 is a proven technology that is delivering gigabit-speed data services today making it a great choice for these operators,” said Will Torgerson, Vice President & General Manager of the Broadband Group. “Market innovators like Teamly Digital are providing tangible solutions to bandwidth constraints and cost challenges faced by MSOs. We look forward to being part of this exciting development utilizing our MoCA 2.5 technology.”

