Adtran Bows In-Home Mesh WiFi

Light Reading
4/16/2018
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation open networking solutions, today announced its new cloud-managed whole home mesh Wi-Fi solution, which provides ubiquitous coverage, automated Wi-Fi performance enhancements and improved security.

“Consumers will see a dramatic improvement in how their Wi-Fi performs throughout their home—Wi-Fi that just works,” ADTRAN Wi-Fi Technology and Strategy Manager Ken Fernandes said. “We’re bringing ADTRAN’s proven enterprise-class technology to resolve new challenges in the home around coverage, interference and capacity.”

The ADTRAN SDX 810-RG and 810-AP enhance ADTRAN’s market leading SD-Access portfolio enabling Enterprise-Class Wi-Fi functionality in the home. Highlights include:

  • Zero touch deployment
  • Platform for machine learning to maximize performance & adapt to the environment
  • Dynamic Steering matches consumer with best available signal
  • Air Time Fairness ensures a fast lane for newer devices
  • Leverages Mosaic Suite tools to automatically provide security updates and parental controls

“Solving residential Wi-Fi issues has become a priority for service providers selling higher bandwidth subscriptions, as Wi-Fi is the primary means customers judge the quality of their broadband subscription and service provider,” IHS Markit Technology Principal Analyst John Kendall said. “Consumers expect their Wi-Fi to work everywhere, and work well. Deploying whole-home mesh networking with dynamic steering is a good way to ensure a seamless Wi-Fi experience for the consumer. Further, the ability to self-diagnose to proactively resolve issues and self-optimize the home network can be powerful tools to reduce both churn and operating expense.”

The new whole home Wi-Fi solution is part of the comprehensive Mosaic Subscriber Experience Suite which together create a market-leading, user-driven service model to enable a simple, intuitive broadband experience, better in-home network visibility and performance optimization.

Adtran Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTN)

