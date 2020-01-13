LR & SCTE Expand Partnership on Tech Webinars

Coming off a strong rookie season, SCTE•ISBE and Light Reading are teaming up again to offer a free monthly webinar series on key cable tech topics, starting with a session this week on cable's fiber ambitions.

Formally known as the SCTE•ISBE "LiveLearning for Professionals" series, the monthly one-hour webcasts are designed to "bring enhanced learning and development opportunities" to the association's tens of thousands of members around the world. SCTE•ISBE members can earn educational credits and certificates for tuning into the online sessions. But the free webinars are also open to all other interested parties as well, no matter whether they are SCTE•ISBE members or not.

Under the contract renewal announced earlier this month, Light Reading will continue to produce and moderate the monthly webinars on such key subjects as Distributed Access Architecture (DAA), DOCSIS 4.0, 5G and 10G, network virtualization, smart cities, streaming video and passive optical networking (PON). The series, which will mainly take place on the third Thursday of each month, will kick off this Thursday, Jan. 16 at 11:00 a.m. ET with an in-depth look at cable's fiber opportunities and challenges.

Top cable technologists from both SCTE•ISBE and CableLabs will make educational presentations during the webinars, along with their counterparts from the industry's leading operators, consulting firms and vendors. The vendors can sign up as sponsors to participate in the webinars, just as they do for the scores of other webinars that Light Reading produces and hosts on cable and other tech topics each year.

For instance, the Jan. 16 webinar, entitled "Future-Proofing with Fiber," will feature Time Warner Cable and Charter Communications veteran John Dickinson, now a principal in Just Digital Transformations; Cablevision Systems and Altice USA veteran Jack Burton, now a principal at Broadband Success Partners; and Motorola and Arris veteran Dean Stoneback, now senior director of engineering and standards for SCTE•ISBE. They will focus on how cable operators are installing more fiber in their access networks to boost bandwidth, increase data speeds, roll out new products, improve service reliability and slash operational costs, as well as the hurdles they are encountering as they do so.

With this contract renewal, Light Reading and SCTE•ISBE are building on an ever-expanding partnership between the two organizations to jointly produce research reports, industry surveys, live events, webinars, white papers, infographics and video interviews on critical cable tech topics. In the latest example of this partnership, we teamed with SCTE•ISBE to put together our second annual report on cable operators' fiber and next-gen network initiatives in September.

In addition, Light Reading and SCTE•ISBE are planning to develop more joint projects this year, including two e-books on different tech topics, similar to the free e-book on cable's 10G quest that we collaborated on last year. The two parties are also looking to partner on more live events in 2020, such as roundtable discussions and/or fireside chats at ANGA in Cologne, Germany in May and Cable-Tec Expo in Denver next October. The two organizations already work together on several other live events each year, including two breakfast forumns on network virtualization and 5G during Cable-tec Expo.

To register for the Jan. 16 fiber future-proofing webinar, please click here. For information on other upcoming LiveLearning and general Light Reading webinars, please click here.

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading