Wicket Labs scores more funding

SEATTLE – Wicket Labs, an industry-leading provider of audience insights and analytics for the OTT (over-the-top) video industry, today announced further funding from their current investor base. The $1.9M from WestRiver Group, Madrona Venture Group, Divergent Ventures, and angel investors reaffirms their support for the company. The funding will accelerate the enhancement of the leading audience insights platform for media and entertainment companies, the Wicket Scorecard.

The Wicket Scorecard addresses a growing need in the OTT video space. Through the integration and harmonization of a myriad of data sources, video businesses use the platform to increase the audience lifetime value of their subscribers by identifying unique insights that are otherwise difficult to expose. This improves visibility into their customers and guides their decision-making with industry benchmarks for key metrics. The integrated data drives results by improving audience acquisition, service engagement, and reducing churn, which continues to be a challenge for the industry.

To tackle their major pain points of churn, engagement, and customer acquisition and content licensing, a growing number of video services have chosen to integrate the Wicket Scorecard into their video service technology stacks. Acorn TV, Urban Movie Channel, Brown Sugar from Bounce TV, MHz Networks' SVOD service, MHz Choice, Nickelodeon's Noggin, and TBN's Yippee are recent additions to the Wicket Labs customer list and illustrates the variety of subscription video services the Wicket Scorecard creates results for.

Wicket Labs