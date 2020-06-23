Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native WorldSecuring Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Supreme Court shoots down Comcast's request to review TiVo patent case

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 6/23/2020
Comment (0)

In a setback for the nation's largest cable operator, the US Supreme Court on Monday denied Comcast's petition to review another court's decision focused on two TiVo/Rovi patents covering interactive guide technology and features that allow users to set DVR recordings remotely.

Comcast's petition sought to overturn a Federal Court's decision in March to preserve a US International Trade Commission order barring Comcast from importing X1 boxes, Law360 reported. Comcast, the report added, argued that the ITC's order overstepped the agency's authority and that the boxes, manufactured by CommScope/Arris and Technicolor, don't infringe as they are imported, holding that they can only allegedly infringe when they are integrated onto Comcast's cable system.

According to Comcast's original petition to the Supreme Court filed on March 25, the cable operator sought to vacate the Federal Court's decision and to direct the ITC to vacate its orders regarding two patents – Nos. 8,006,263 and 8,578, 413 – that describe an "Interactive television program guide with remote access." Both patents have expired.

The US High Court did not elaborate on its reasoning for the denial of Comcast's petition.

Law360 also cited a brief from the ITC to the Supreme Court explaining it agreed that the Comcast appeal of ITC's order had become moot because the TiVo patents in question had expired and urged the Supreme Court to take the case. But the ITC also criticized Comcast for challenging its authority to issue the order.

In its petition, Comcast stressed that only 1% of its customers actually use remote recording functionality for X1. In its opposition to the petition, TiVo countered that the number of customers utilizing the remote DVR feature is irrelevant. "One hundred percent of those set-top boxes are 'designed' to 'be used in an infringing manner,'" TiVo claimed.

Comcast declined to comment on the Supreme Court's denial. Xperi, which recently closed its acquisition of TiVo, has been asked for comment.

Lengthy skirmish continues
The Supreme Court denial of Comcast's petition marks yet another chapter in the long patent battle between Comcast and TiVo that is also continuing in other forms at the ITC and in the civil courts.

Comcast's license with TiVo expired on March 31, 2016. Comcast did not renew the license on the belief that technologies underpinning its X1 platform were developed in-house and because the operator did not want to pay what it concluded to be excessive fees for a renewed patent-portfolio license based on intellectual property it viewed as out of date.

In its original petition to the Supreme Court in March, Comcast told the High Court that TiVo/Rovi has asserted a total of 37 patents against Comcast, arguing that many have already been held invalid by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board and in inter partes review proceedings.

Last fall, Comcast restored a remote DVR recording function for video streaming apps for web browsers and mobile devices after the two aforementioned TiVo patents expired. Comcast had pulled that function from its Xfinity Stream app in November 2017 following a limited exclusion order from the ITC favoring TiVo.

Among other recent court activity, TiVo claimed victory in April after the ITC reaffirmed a ruling last year handed down by an ITC administrative law judge that Comcast's X1 platform infringed on certain TiVo/Rovi intellectual property involving the highlighting of text search queries. Comcast said then that the ruling was much ado about nothing because the cable operator had already disabled the feature in question and that the decision to yank it did not prevent search results from being presented to customers.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
June 25, 2020 Deploying PON in a Pandemic World
June 29, 2020 Building a DN-Oriented 5G Core
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 1, 2020 5G Phase 2: What’s next after eMBB and FWA?
July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
July 7, 2020 Citizens Broadband Radio Service: A Game Changer for Private Networks
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
SD-WAN for SPs: Look Before You Leap By John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President, Products, Fortinet
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Supports Rakuten Mobile's World-First Fully Virtualized Cloud Native Mobile Network By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
5G Performance – You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet! By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE