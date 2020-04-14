Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

How Technicolor is managing and maintaining the supply chain in the COVID-19 crisis

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 4/14/2020
Comment (0)

For Technicolor, supply chain lessons from the recent past have helped the company brace for and respond to the current crisis being driven by the new coronavirus.

Technicolor, a key supplier of set-top boxes and cable modems and gateways, has been grappling with and fixing supply chain disruptions for a couple of years, explains Eric Rutter, president of the North American cable sector for Technicolor.

On that point, he harks back to memory pricing increases and a multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) shortage that had caused havoc in the past couple of years, along with more recent moves made to help mitigate tariffs sparked by the US-China trade war. With respect to the component shortages example, Technicolor was forced to conduct some on-the-spot buying and to more closely coordinate with manufacturers on how to optimize supply chain continuity.

While those events don't correlate directly to the size, scope and sociopolitical implications represented by the current COVID-19 scenario, they still helped to prepare Technicolor for the present situation, Rutter said.

According to Rutter, a sizable piece of that preparation stems from the company's adherence to a principal called C.A.R.T, an acronym for continuity (adding degrees of redundancy), agility (having access to multiple options), resilience (rebuilding and restarting operations as necessary) and transparency (telling it like it is, even if customers and internal higher-ups won't like to hear it).

"This has helped us to prepare for this COVID-19 situation and, more importantly, how we have reacted and been proactive with our customers in communication with what the associated supply chain risks are," Rutter said.

Rutter said Technicolor formed a crisis management team in January directly related to the COVID-19 situation based on the early signs it saw coming out of China and how that might affect the company. That meant monitoring the workforce recovery there, monitoring component flow, and being in ongoing, direct contact with people on-site and with logistical vendors (ocean, air, trucking, etc.) to fully understand where components were in their routes to factories.

On the transparency side, that likewise meant reporting to customers where things stood on a weekly or sometimes twice weekly basis, or more.

The resilience side of the effort included access to second sources and the ability to quickly pivot to other suppliers when necessary. While Technicolor began to see a full recovery emerge in China about 60 days after shutdowns there, it is now starting to see similar COVID-19 issues crop up in other areas that had helped to bridge the gap, such as Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand. But the combined effort has put Technicolor in position to weather the storm, Rutter said.

"We see a full third-quarter recovery for the supply that we were impacted by in the second quarter," he noted. "We're really trying to manage this on a full-year view."

Rutter said the current crisis could cause some service providers to reassess or change how they manage the flow of consumer premises equipment (CPE). While there are economic advantages to just-in-time manufacturing, it's likewise important to establish supply chain continuity. As crises crop up and dissipate, balancing those two are critical.

But in the long run, service provider execs will look at supply continuity as a more advantageous philosophy, even if it carries a small premium, Rutter predicts.

"The fallout associated with their brand and the customer experience is probably more impactful in the long-run than the minimal cost differences between just-in-time manufacturing and supply chain continuity," he said.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
White Paper: How cable operators can win the gaming war
White Paper: Making the case for Remote PHY 2.0
White Paper: Transform Cable Hubs into Application-Centric Cloud Sites
White Paper: A Case for SmartWiFi from Shaw Business
Video: Transform Your Cable Network with Intelligent IP Connectivity
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, NULL
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, NULL
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, NULL
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, NULL
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 14, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - 5G Hitting the Mainstream for Devices in 2020
April 15, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Personalizing Customer Experience for 5G
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Third Time Right? CSPs Re-Discover the Platform Economy
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 17, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Network Automation: What’s Still Missing?
April 20, 2020 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 21, 2020 Programmable Infrastructure For Edge Computing: Unleashing Scalable Innovation
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
April 29, 2020 5G & FTTH Network Convergence - Impact on Physical Layer
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 27, 2020 Telefónica Automates Multivendor Networks
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE