Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Optical Networking Symposium 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
CCAP

Harmonic takes aim at cable network capacity upgrades

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 5/13/2020
Comment (0)

Adding a new twist to a story centering on its CableOS software platform for virtualized cable networks, Harmonic has introduced a new, high-density remote PHY "shelf" designed to help cable operators quickly tack on upstream and downstream capacity.

Harmonic says its new "Reef" remote PHY Shelf (RPS) is able to combine a cable operator's full suite of services, including IP-based data and legacy video and out-of-band signals, onto a platform that can be deployed in a central headend, in network hubs or in remote PHY locations in some of the newer distributed cable access architectures.

Asaf Matatyaou, VP of solutions and product management for Harmonic's cable access business, said that the Reef, which converges all of a cable operator's services onto one platform, can simplify and accelerate cable operators' ability to add upstream capacity without requiring them to grapple with splitters and combiners normally associated with typical node splits and traditional cable modem termination systems (CMTSs).

Harmonic is also targeting another issue that cable operators face with traditional gear – limited space and power. The Reef is a high-density, two rack-unit enclosure that can pack in up to 18 of the vendor's "Pebble" remote PHY devices (RPDs), which shrink down key electronics of a regular CMTS. The Reef is also designed to be flexible in the sense that a cable operator can configure the amount of downstream and upstream that's dedicated to the shelf, Matatyaou said.

Harmonic's new Reef RPS "is relevant right now" because of the pressure some cable operators are feeling in the upstream during the COVID-19 pandemic, he adds.

Peak data rates on residential cable networks have jumped in recent months, particularly in the upstream direction, as millions of people have been forced to work and school from home and make fuller use of upstream-taxing apps such as videoconferencing. Although peak traffic levels have been leveling off in recent weeks, there's been a 34.9% increase in upstream data traffic on US cable networks since March 1, according to the NCTA's COVID-19 Dashboard, which tracks network usage data from Altice USA, Cable One, Charter Communications, Comcast, Cox, GCI, Mediacom Communications, Midco and Sjoberg's Inc.

"This addresses a need that is urgent right now especially with the upstream traffic demands that we've seen in today's Internet behavior," Matatyaou said.

Harmonic, which competes in the cable access market with companies such as CommScope, Cisco Systems and Casa, hasn't announced any commercial deployments for the Reef RPS. But Matatyaou says the vendor has completed trials with a number of "leading operators."

Use of Harmonic's new remote PHY shelf is limited to operators that have deployed CableOS. Dozens of cable operators have already begun to deploy or trial new virtualized networks that use the CableOS software. A biggie is Comcast, which has a multi-year, multi-million-dollar enterprise licensing deal with Harmonic for CableOS.

Other announced adopters of CableOS include Comporium, 1Tennessee, Buckeye Broadband, DSA (Denmark), Com Hem (Sweden) and Westman Communications Group (Canada). Harmonic also has an agreement with the National Cable Telecommunications Cooperative (NCTC), a group that puts together volume deals on programming and tech products for hundreds of independent cable operators.

Harmonic announced last month it ended Q1 2020 with 27 commercially deployed customers of CableOS, up 17% from the prior quarter. Those deployments covered about 1.3 million served cable modems, up 20% from Q4 2019. While Harmonic's CableOS numbers have been climbing, the company also acknowledged last month that the overall pace has slowed recently as cable operators altered operational priorities to handle the near-term needs of the pandemic.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 14, 2020 Better Indoor Coverage, Better 5G Networks
May 14, 2020 5G Webinar: How to Automate and Scale 5G Deployments
May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 21, 2020 Supercharge your Fiber Broadband Service: How open, disaggregated software-defined access networks can be a game changer
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 Building a DN-Oriented 5G Core
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Modernizing the Edge for Service Growth By Cisco
Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE