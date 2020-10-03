Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Altitude TV dangles carrots to lure fans to DirecTV

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 3/10/2020
Comment (0)

Altitude TV has been tossing in some goodies as part of an effort to get Denver-area sports fans to switch to DirecTV as the regional sports network's impasse with Comcast and Dish Network continues.

Altitude, which provides local TV coverage of the Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Mammoth (National Lacrosse League) and Colorado Rapids (Major League Soccer), has teamed with AT&T on a giveaway that includes a $150 Visa gift card (provided by DirecTV); two regular season tickets to a Nuggets, Avs, Rapids or Mammoth game; and $25 credits for merchandise at the Altitude team store at the Pepsi Center in downtown Denver to consumers who move to DirecTV.

DirecTV reps were at the Pepsi Center through March 5 during the initial offer, and are now making good on the offer at more than a dozen Denver-area AT&T stores through March 15.

Altitude's latest pitch for the switch comes about six months after the RSN's deals with Dish and Comcast expired, and four months after Altitude struck a new deal with AT&T-owned DirecTV. AT&T TV, the new OTT-delivered streaming service, currently does not carry Altitude.

The offer is also being made as Altitude continues to pursue a law suit against Comcast on antitrust grounds, alleging that Comcast is attempting to drive Altitude out of business and possibly seize on an opportunity to take over the local sports TV market with its own RSN. Unless a settlement is reached or a new carriage deal is struck, the Altitude-Comcast case could drag deep into 2021 and possibly threaten local coverage of next year's regular season of both the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche.

There are no indications that either side is about to blink. In the latest activity at the Colorado District Court, Comcast filed a motion to dismiss Altitude's amended complaint on February 28.

The case highlights the ongoing tension between RSNs and pay-TV distributors in an age of cord-cutting and a general erosion of the US pay-TV industry. Altitude's business model has been based on being on a widely distributed tier, but Comcast wants to provide access to Altitude on a sports tier. Both sides also disagree on price.

"In the past year, Comcast began making demands in negotiations with Altitude that Comcast knew made no economic sense and would drive Altitude out of business," Altitude claimed in an amended complaint filed last month. "The demands represent dramatic cuts in rates to be paid to Altitude."

Comcast has a different view. "In a transparent play for negotiating leverage, Altitude now tries to convert this garden variety commercial disagreement into an antitrust suit that seeks to force Comcast to carry the network in perpetuity on Altitude's preferred terms," Comcast said in its latest motion at the court.

Comcast is also countering Altitude's allegations that Comcast is a monopoly buyer, as it has a 57% share of the regional sports market, short of the 70% to 80% necessary for monopoly power, and shooting down speculation by Altitude that Comcast intends to replace Altitude as a Denver RSN.

Altitude has not filed a similar suit against Dish, but those sides also have been bickering. In late February, Dish struck down accusations that it is not negotiating in good faith with Altitude, backing that with an open offer that would make the RSN to its satellite TV and Sling TV customers on an à la carte basis. Dish claims this would enable Altitude to set the price and that 100% of the revenue would go to Altitude. Altitude has already argued that offering the RSN on a standalone basis is not financially viable.

Other RSNs are in similar battles. Last week, Sinclair Broadcast Group struck a new, somewhat unusual deal with YouTube to have the OTT-TV service carry 19 of its 21 Fox RSNs. Not making the cut were two networks focused on the Los Angeles metro market: Prime Ticket and Fox Sports West. YouTube TV has also dropped the Yankees' YES Network (Amazon and Sinclair are strategic partners in YES).

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's Latest Service and Software Solutions Help Operators Deliver Best 5G Experience and Healthy Return on Investment By Huawei
Enabling a Green, Fully Connected World With Huawei 5G Power By Huawei
Building Premium Private Lines With All Optical Networks By Simon Lu, President of Huawei Transmission Network Domain
SingleFAN Pro: Creating Gigabit Full-Fiber Cities With Intelligent Full-Fiber Access By Jeffrey Zhou, Huawei
Next Stop in Digital Transformation: Data Intelligence By Ben Zhou, Whale Cloud
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE