Liberty Global tests DAA with Teleste

TURKU, Finland – Teleste has announced that Liberty Global, one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, will trial Teleste's Distributed Access Architecture to support their GIGAbit network, meaning customers will benefit from increased reliability and capacity thanks to the new DOCSIS technology.

Already used successfully in Coventry and Warrington in the UK, Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) is now being rolled out in Baguley, UK. DAA is a new way of building DOCSIS networks and is being trialed to allow the Data Core and Edge Devices to bring data and video services to Liberty Global customers in a real operational environment at speeds of over 1Gbps.

Teleste has worked closely with the engineering teams of both Liberty and Virgin Media over the last 12 months to fully integrate the technology which is designed to improve the performance of Liberty Global's Access network – the network used in the last mile between technical facilities and customers' homes – which will provide customers with a more reliable service and better experience. It also delivers more capacity efficiency, allowing Liberty Global to continually deliver wide-scale Gigabit speeds quickly and more cost effectively. It is powered by CIN (Converged Interconnect Network) technology which digitises the Access network, and will replace traditional analogue transmission in this space. This CIN will also support growing B2B services, mobile backhaul and 5G, and is a key enabler inLG's Fixed Mobile Convergence journey.

DAA is at the foundation of building Liberty Global's GIGAbit network and by working with Teleste, Liberty Global can increase the capacity and quality of their DOCSIS network, bringing faster connections to their customers. DAA is one of the key technologies enabling the building of Liberty Global's GIGAbit network.

Liberty Global

Teleste