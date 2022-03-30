Jeremy Doig departs Google to become CTO of Disney Streaming

BURBANK, Calif. – Jeremy Doig has been named Chief Technology Officer, Disney Streaming, where he will lead the technology organization and global technology strategy for The Walt Disney Company's portfolio of direct-to-consumer streaming services. Doig, a 30-year veteran in online media, brings to the team deep technical experience architecting and implementing global technology visions at global scale and will play a key role in propelling the next phase of technical innovation and growth for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and Star+. Doig will report directly to Michael Paull, President, Disney Streaming.

Jeremy will join Disney Streaming next month after 18 years at Google where he pioneered new standards for online media - spanning novel compression approaches for audio and video, streaming protocols for real-time and on-demand delivery, and spatial experiences. His 30+ year career has centered around driving innovation in online media technology, and includes technology roles at the BBC, The Multimedia Corporation (A BBC Interactive Television Unit spinout), Online Magic (an early Internet website and ecommerce pioneer), Microsoft and most recently at Google, creating the video technologies that power YouTube and Chrome.

Disney Streaming is part of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED), which delivers the Company's unparalleled storytelling to audiences worldwide across theatrical, streaming, and linear platforms. Under the leadership of Chairman Kareem Daniel, DMED is responsible for the monetization of content from the Company's content engines — Studios, General Entertainment and Sports. This includes P&L management and operations of the Company's portfolio of streaming services, including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and Star+; its linear television channels the ABC-owned stations; theatrical film distribution; content licensing and distribution; and global advertising sales.

