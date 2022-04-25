Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen BroadbandBig 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Cox nears launch of 2-Gig broadband

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 4/25/2022
Comment (0)

Cox Communications will join the multi-gigabit club. The operator announced late last week that it will launch symmetrical 2Gbit/s speeds in certain neighborhoods across its footprint later this month.

Cox has yet to identify where the new 2-Gig product will be initially available or shed much detail on the architecture it will use to deliver those speeds early on. However, the product announcement arrived a couple months after Cox made a formal commitment to "10G," an industry initiative focused on delivering symmetrical 10-Gig speeds over multiple types of access networks, including hybrid fiber/coax (HFC), fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) and wireless.

(Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo)

Cox said its 10G plan will be fulfilled through a mix of upgrades to DOCSIS 4.0 on HFC along with enhancements or additional deployments of FTTP.

Cox has deployed 1-Gig service in some areas where it operates FTTP, but it's also marketing 1-Gig speeds downstream paired with 35Mbit/s upstream via its widely deployed DOCSIS 3.1-based HFC network. Cox is selling that service, under the "Gigablast" brand, for $99.99 per month, with a one-year contract. Cox also applies a data usage policy to 1-Gig-1.15 Terabytes per month before charging an additional $10 for every additional bucket of 50 gigabytes (Cox caps data overage charges at $100 per month). Cox also offers an unlimited data plan to residential broadband subs.

Cox has been asked for more details on its 2-Gig plans, including pricing, markets that will initially support the offering and what data policies, if any, that will be applied to the new tier. Light Reading will update the story when those details come to light.

Cox is pushing toward 2-Gig as it and other cable operators continue to be faced with new multi-gig services from telcos, including AT&T, Windstream, Frontier Communications, Verizon and Ziply Fiber, that are delivered on FTTP networks.

Several other US cable operators have launched multi-gig services on their HFC and FTTP infrastructure. Canada's Rogers Communications is nearing the launch of a fiber-based 8-Gig service. Comcast and Charter Communications are among those that have made progress with DOCSIS 4.0 trials that have pumped out multi-gigabit speeds. GCI, Alaska's top cable operator, intends to use DOCSIS 4.0 to bring 10G capabilities to its HFC network.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband
April 26-27, 2022, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 26, 2022 Is Today’s 5G MEC Delivering on the Low-Latency Hype?
April 26, 2022 Next-Gen Broadband APAC 2022: Pushing the Boundaries of Broadband
April 28, 2022 Planning for the Future Today: 5 Prerequisites for Effective 5G RAN Planning
April 28, 2022 Making Automated Assurance a Reality, Accelerate Outcomes and Reduce Risk
April 29, 2022 Harnessing Innovation to Overcome Uncertainty: An exclusive Huawei Technology & Innovation Deep Dive for media & analysts
May 5, 2022 Digital Transformation Leveraging a Geospatial System of Engagement
May 12, 2022 Data strategies for the 5G era
May 17, 2022 Transforming Telecom Customer Experience with AI
May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Takes the Lead in Releasing 5G New Calling By Huawei
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE