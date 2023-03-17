Charter broadens scope of Spectrum Community Center Assist program

STAMFORD, Conn. – Today, Charter announced it will launch Spectrum Community Center Assist (SCCA) programs at 15 new locations in 2023 as the company expands its $30 million initiative to boost job training in neighborhoods across its service area.

Charter will kick off this year's SCCA schedule at a community center rebuilding event on March 25 in Tampa, Florida with the Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa, followed by similar events in 10 other states throughout 2023. The Company also will continue partnering with the 25 community centers where it has already started SCCA programs since launching the initiative in late 2021. Through SCCA, Charter will revitalize facilities and invest in workforce development at 100 community centers in underserved rural and urban areas.

Spectrum Community Center Assist 2023 Locations*:

ALABAMA: Jasper

CALIFORNIA: Bakersfield, Long Beach

FLORIDA: Dade City, Tampa

GEORGIA: Carrollton

KENTUCKY: Louisville

MICHIGAN: Saginaw

NEW YORK: New York City, Syracuse

NORTH CAROLINA: Raleigh

OHIO: Cincinnati

TEXAS: El Paso, Harlingen

WISCONSIN: Appleton

*Final locations may be subject to change.

To date, Charter has served approximately 7,500 people through Spectrum Community Center Assist programs across the company's 41-state footprint. At each location, Charter invests in the center's job training efforts with cash grants and in-kind contributions, improves physical classroom spaces and provides new equipment, including laptops and furniture. The company also sponsors rebuilding events with employee and community volunteers to repair and enhance the physical buildings. Additionally, because broadband is a critical component of a community center's infrastructure, Charter will provide each community center its advanced 1 gigabit-per-second internet service.

