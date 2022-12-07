Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Camilla Formica brings her 'passion for education' to The Cable Center

CxO Spotlight Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 7/12/2022
Comment (0)

Camilla Formica is having quite the year.

A 33-year vet of the cable industry, Formica was recently recognized as the Mentor of the Year by the Rocky Mountain chapter of Women in Cable Telecommunications (now known as The WICT Network) and learned in May that she'll be inducted into the 56th class of Cable TV Pioneers this fall in Philadelphia.

Next on the list: an appointment as chief program officer of The Cable Center, a Denver-based organization that runs the industry's Cable Hall of Fame program and a growing mix of leadership and education programs. She's also coming aboard in the midst of a multi-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that aims to redefine and broaden the role and focus of The Cable Center.

Camilla Formica joins The Cable Center following more than a dozen years with NCTI, the Colorado-based provider of industry tech training. (Source: The Cable Center. Used with permission)
Camilla Formica joins The Cable Center following more than a dozen years with NCTI, the Colorado-based provider of industry tech training.
(Source: The Cable Center. Used with permission)

This most recent move to The Cable Center along with the industry accolades all tie into the fabric of a multi-decade career for an exec who didn't originally believe that the cable industry would be her long-term spot.

"When I started [33 years ago], I was not planning on having a career in cable telecommunications. For me, this was just sort of a stopping point," she explained, noting that she's grown to appreciate the industry's ability to change and redefine itself.

In this new chapter of her industry career, Formica will be leading The Cable Center's experiential programs and thought leadership efforts, along with a focus on cultivating strategic partnerships and developing new skill-based programs. She'll be closely involved in initiatives such as the Center's Intrapreneurship Academy leadership program, the aforementioned Cable Hall of Fame, the Center's "Cross/Cut" webinars, a new digital symposium that's slated to debut this fall (exact dates haven't been announced), and Vision 2025, a project that intersects with The Cable Center's 40th anniversary.

Part of Formica's role will also include taking over duties and responsibilities formerly held by Diane Christman, who served as chief programs officer and SVP of development before succeeding Jana Henthorn as the organization's president and CEO earlier this year.

The new role provides "an unprecedented opportunity to have an impact on the industry's future leaders," Formica said. "When I look at the scope of this [position] and the programs … that's the excitement piece for me, the impact we can have. It's the passion for education."

Education, she adds, is a core element for The Cable Center's Vision 2025 plan, which will also include programs and processes to help companies and organizations innovate from within.

"I think we're just starting to scratch the surface of the impact that The Cable Center's going to have moving forward," she said of the programs that are underway or in development. "It's such a shift in the way that we're going to be strengthening and empowering leaders and organizations through, not just Vision 2025, but beyond. That excites me, and it's really focused around education."

Retaining ties to NCTI

Well-regarded in the industry, Formica most recently served as chief revenue officer of NCTI, a Colorado-based provider of training and education programs for techs and other front-line workers in the cable industry. Prior to NCTI, Formica was VP of sales at International Fiber Communications and had leadership roles at Metromedia/Worldcom and ICG.

Formica, a minority owner of NCTI, will retain some ties to that organization as she now shifts gears to The Cable Center. In addition to retaining her ownership stake and a board seat at NCTI, Formica also will seek out ways to make connections between the two organizations in a way that helps front-line workers advance their careers and pursue leadership positions.

"I think my continued passion about what's happening at NCTI and my involvement with NCTI is critical to the success to what we're doing at The Cable Center," Formica said. "There is a natural bridge and connection there between the two, so I absolutely feel engaged and very passionate about the success of their organization and their mission as well."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from CxO Spotlight
DOCSIS 4.0 revenues a couple years out, Casa CEO says

Meanwhile, the supplier is seeing 'high-split' trials and deployments perk up as cable operators seek ways to expand upstream capacity on DOCSIS 3.1 networks.

Xperi CEO plots his attack on the smart TV market

Jon Kirchner believes there's room for another player in the crowded connected TV OS market, as Xperi – which merged with TiVo last year – looks to enter the fray in late 2023/early 2024.

How Reach Mobile is connecting with cable

Hot off a deal with WideOpenWest, Reach Mobile CEO Harjot Saluja says his company's platform enables partners to offer a range of flexible offerings, including family plans, underpinned by the networks of top US carriers.

Starry CEO: Get ready for personalized broadband

Speeds and feeds are heading the hype in US broadband's multi-gig era, but Starry CEO Chet Kanojia believes a focus on 'consistent' latency and speeds more tailored to how specific customers use the Internet will help the company differentiate.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
July 26, 2022 Critical 5G Assurance Requirements
July 27, 2022 The SMO and RIC are key to next-generation RAN
July 28, 2022 Creating the data giga plant with Vodafone and Google Cloud
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to make billing systems fit-for-purpose in digital era By
Sunrise’s 5G journey: technology, business and collaboration By Remy Pascal, Omdia's Principal Analyst
The Promise of IP + Optical Networks By Huawei
Huawei Holds LATAM ICT Congress 2022 to Light up Digital LATAM with MBB By Huawei
Huawei's NetEngine 8000 M4 Universal Service Router Wins the Interop 2022 Best of Show Award By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE