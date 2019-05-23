AT&T's Phillips: Career Sponsorship Goes Both Ways

DENVER -- Big 5G Event -- AT&T's Shay Phillips explains "Tall Poppy Syndrome" which can negatively affect women in leadership roles as others may try to cut them down to size. To better support women in comms, Phillips encourages her peers to identify a career sponsor, an advocate who provides workplace advice and challenges colleagues to take on new roles and responsibilities. Sponsorship is a two-way street, explains Phillips, and those working with a sponsor need to "make deposits as much as you make withdrawals." In addition, Phillips touches on AT&T's 5G strategy as it relates to support of the operator's low-power wide area networks and LTE-M network to connect new devices at a lower cost and with a longer battery life.