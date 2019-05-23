& cplSiteName &
Video

AT&T's Phillips: Career Sponsorship Goes Both Ways

5/23/2019
50%
50%
DENVER -- Big 5G Event -- AT&T's Shay Phillips explains "Tall Poppy Syndrome" which can negatively affect women in leadership roles as others may try to cut them down to size. To better support women in comms, Phillips encourages her peers to identify a career sponsor, an advocate who provides workplace advice and challenges colleagues to take on new roles and responsibilities. Sponsorship is a two-way street, explains Phillips, and those working with a sponsor need to "make deposits as much as you make withdrawals." In addition, Phillips touches on AT&T's 5G strategy as it relates to support of the operator's low-power wide area networks and LTE-M network to connect new devices at a lower cost and with a longer battery life.
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 2-22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Transform Beyond Borders to Lead the Innovation
By Ben Zhou, CEO, Whale Cloud
Reject Limits. Build the Future.
By David Wang, Huawei
China Telecom & Huawei Jointly Complete the World's First End-to-End 5G SA Voice & Video Call
By Jay Liu, Senior Marketing Manager, Cloud Core Product Line, Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
The Big 5G Event: Photos
More Slideshows
Infographics