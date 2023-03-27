Windstream Wholesale, Bluewater Regional Networks launch high-speed route from Toronto to Chicago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Windstream Wholesale, an optical technology leader of fast and flexible advanced solutions, and Bluewater Regional Networks have partnered to establish a unique, high-capacity route from Toronto to Chicago, meeting the growing need for fully diverse connectivity between data centers in the U.S. and Canada.

The new network path provides 10 GbE, 100 GbE and 400 GbE waves from Toronto to Sarnia, Ontario, and then on to Lapeer, Michigan, and Chicago. It features multiple access points throughout Ontario, Quebec and Michigan, offering diversity to anywhere in the US.

Bluewater Regional Networks, headquartered in Sarnia, operates a community-owned network established to address the local digital divide throughout Southwestern Ontario, with an emphasis on enhancing connectivity between Canada and the U.S. for multinational customers.

The new route is part of Windstream's ICON open and disaggregated networking infrastructure, which enables wholesale and enterprise technology customers to select unique custom routes, maintain operational insights with Windstream's Network Intelligence functions, and place their networks closer to the edge to better serve end-users.

Read the full press release here.

