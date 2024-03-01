The Buildout: Charter wins nearly $45M in Alabama

The state of Alabama awarded $148.2 million to 16 broadband providers this week to build out last-mile networks reaching 54,000 households, businesses and community institutions in 48 counties. The funding was awarded from Alabama's share of capital projects funds, via the American Rescue Plan. The state was approved for $182.3 million for broadband deployment by the US Treasury Department in January 2023. The largest grant recipient by far was Charter's Spectrum Southeast, receiving 23 grants and a total of $44.83 million to reach 22,000 homes and businesses. Mediacom was the second biggest winner this round, picking up eight grants totaling $22.8 million, to reach 8,000 locations. And Central Alabama Electric Cooperative was awarded $21.94 million (seven grants) to reach 6,000 locations. Other winners include AT&T Southeast, which was awarded five grants worth $6.97 million. WOW, via its Knology subsidiary, won $2.39 million to reach 970 locations; and Brightspeed, via its Connect Holding subsidiary, won two grants totaling $388,061, to reach 479 locations. A full list of project winners can be found here. This round of last-mile awards follows Alabama's announcement of $188 million for middle mile projects last month.