The Buildout: Idaho awards $120M to Comcast, Ziply, MiFiber and more

Vexus Fiber has started construction in Denison, Texas, to deliver fiber broadband to more than 12,000 homes and businesses. The company, which merged with Metronet and is funded by Oak Hill Capital, said it will start installations in some areas in the next 90 days, with the full project expected to be completed in 12-18 months. Separately this week, Vexus launched services to "phase one" of its network in Albuquerque, New Mexico, after starting construction in March. According to a press release, Vexus is investing $250 million to build out the entire city by 2028, with 3,000 homes and businesses expected to gain access by the end of this year.