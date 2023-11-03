HKBN stock rebounds on growth prospects

Sponsored By

HKBN stock rebounds on growth prospectsHKBN stock rebounds on growth prospects

HK telco posts a net loss but sees $511 million in enterprise contracts and higher consumer revenue.

Robert Clark

November 3, 2023

2 Min Read
HKBN shop window
(Source: HKBN)

After being pummeled for the last three years, HKBN shares rebounded 18% Friday on news of a strong growth outlook in its enterprise business.

The Hong Kong telco and ICT player may have posted a full-year loss of 1.27 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$161.9 million), but the enterprise segment grew 9% and has a pipeline of HK$4 billion ($511 million) over the next six months.

The stock, which dropped further two weeks ago after the company issued a profit warning, closed at HK$3.45, still 78% below its peak in August 2020.

The headline numbers were mostly lower or showed weak growth. EBITDA fell 12%, mostly the result of higher network costs and cost of sales, while revenue was up just 1%.

Enterprise hardware sales dropped 18% as the COVID-era demand for home office kit waned, while the legacy telecom business shrank by 2%, with ARPU off 3%.

The biggest single factor in the loss, compared with a profit of HK$533.3 million ($68.1 million) last year, was a HK$1.2 billion ($153.3 billion) writedown in goodwill.

CFO Derek Yue described it as an "accounting adjustment" that would not impact EBITDA or cashflow.

He said the company had faced "a very difficult environment" in the second half of the year and had recalibrated some of its key assumptions.

Transformation story

The other weight on the result was the nearly threefold increase in borrowing costs to HK$702 million ($89.7 million), thanks to the hike in Hibor, which impacted nearly half of its debt.

But despite these it seems investors are willing to buy into HKBN's transformation story from asset-heavy telco to enterprise ICT player.

Group CEO NiQ Lai told an earnings briefing Thursday HKBN had a pipeline of more than 25 projects, each worth more than HK$20 million ($2.6 million).

But he said the COVID era had frustrated the company's attempts to integrate its acquisitions of local rivals, a key part of its strategy in expanding its ICT expertise. 

"It's very, very hard to put in a brand new management team by Teams conference call."

In the last year HKBN had further built up its enterprise services management team with new hires who were "SI-native executives," he said. 

Lai told analysts that moving from telco to system integrator meant a 10x increase in the total addressable market.

"So it doesn't matter what the market is growing or not for us anymore, because we're coming into a much bigger market that's ten times the size of our telco space. As long as we take market share."

HKBN is also promising improved returns from its consumer business as it starts to lift its prices. However, Lai cautioned it would take some time for these to work their way through the contract renewal cycle.

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Robert Clark

Robert Clark

Contributing Editor, Special to Light Reading

Robert Clark is an independent technology editor and researcher based in Hong Kong. In addition to contributing to Light Reading, he also has his own blog,  Electric Speech (http://www.electricspeech.com). 

See more from Robert Clark
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

AT&T Internet Air unboxing
Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)
AT&T extends reach of 'Internet Air'
AT&T extends reach of 'Internet Air'

Nov 3, 2023

Person walking outside of the Airtel building
Network Automation
India's Airtel launches global interconnect platform
India's Airtel launches global interconnect platform

Nov 3, 2023

Fiber optic cables lie on a construction site
Broadband
The Buildout: SiFi Networks starts new construction in California, Michigan
The Buildout: SiFi Networks starts new construction in California, Michigan

Nov 3, 2023

HKBN shop window
Broadband
HKBN stock rebounds on growth prospects
HKBN stock rebounds on growth prospects

Nov 3, 2023

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Featured Videos

Network Technology
Ciena’s 10g EPON/25 GS PON demo
Ciena’s 10g EPON/25 GS PON demo

Nov 2, 2023

Wireless
ZTE Claims the World’s First Unmanned Helicopter Wireless Station for Emergency Connectivity in Flood Relief
ZTE Claims the World’s First Unmanned Helicopter Wireless Station for Emergency Connectivity in Flood Relief

Nov 2, 2023

Sylwia Kechiche
5G
Ookla: Gigabit speed expectations don't match reality
Ookla: Gigabit speed expectations don't match reality

Nov 1, 2023

Tereza Krasova
Business Transformation
Network X wraps: 4G has nothing on 5G for sustainability
Network X wraps: 4G has nothing on 5G for sustainability

Oct 31, 2023

Broadband
Geert Heyninck, VP FN Broadband Networks - Fiber Broadband
Geert Heyninck, VP FN Broadband Networks - Fiber Broadband

Oct 30, 2023

Editors' Choice
More News
Dec 6 - Dec 7, 2023
Join Open RAN North America to explore trends and challenges in testing, integration, private networks, and more.
LEARN MORE