Sponsored By

HKBN warns of profit dive as it struggles for growth footingHKBN warns of profit dive as it struggles for growth footing

Hong Kong telco HKBN attributes loss to higher borrowing costs and goodwill writedown, but problems go deeper.

Robert Clark

October 16, 2023

2 Min Read
Photo of the Hong Kong skyline
(Source: Ruslan Bardash on Unsplash)

Once one of the world's hottest telcos, Hong Kong's HKBN is now battling multiple headwinds of low growth, tighter margins and higher finance costs.

In a profit warning last week the broadband and enterprise player said it would likely post a full-year loss of 1.3 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$166.3 million), down from net earnings last year of HK$553 million ($45.2 million).

It said one reason was a HK$500 million ($64 million) hike in borrowing costs as a result of the rise in Hibor, which impacted around half of its total loans.

The other factor was a HK$1.2 billion ($153.5 million) goodwill impairment charge.

The company stressed that this paper loss did not affect cash flow. But it does say something about its growth strategy, which is focused heavily on building out an enterprise solutions business.

HKBN did not elaborate on which asset was being written down. 

Its most recent acquisition was local IT services company JOS OneSolution Holdings, which it bought in 2019 for HK$392 million ($50.1 million). It later sold off 60% of JOS's Singapore and Malaysian business to Singapore telco StarHub for HK$87 million ($11.1 million).

Losing favor with investors

But beyond these immediate issues HKBN has been losing favor with investors for the past three years. Its stock closed at HK$2.86 Monday ($0.37), down 44% for the year and 81% below its peak of HK$14.74 ($1.89) in September 2020.

The plummeting stock has twice made the company a takeover target by PE firms in the past 18 months.

Most recently, it held three months of talks with I Squared Capital, the owner of local rival HGC, before discussions were terminated in June - reportedly due to differences over valuation. Early last year KKR, Stonepeak and regional PE firm PAG all conducted due diligence.

Even China Mobile, which owns one of Hong Kong's four mobile operators, was said to have been interested in the asset.

HKBN's latest financial results, including its enterprise ICT numbers, have been underwhelming. 

In the first half of this year it reported a 1% decline in total revenue, a 3% improvement in enterprise sales and a 6% drop in adjusted EBITDA. Finance costs increased more than threefold to HK$324 million ($41.5).

In the full-year 2021-22 revenue rose 1%, the enterprise business contracted by 11% and EBITDA gained by just 2%.

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Robert Clark

Robert Clark

Contributing Editor, Special to Light Reading

Robert Clark is an independent technology editor and researcher based in Hong Kong. In addition to contributing to Light Reading, he also has his own blog,  Electric Speech (http://www.electricspeech.com). 

See more from Robert Clark
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Editors' Choice
More News

Featured Videos

5G
Arrcus Unveils Groundbreaking ACE-AI Networking Solution at MWC Las Vegas
Arrcus Unveils Groundbreaking ACE-AI Networking Solution at MWC Las Vegas

Oct 13, 2023

5G
Delivering on the Demand for Spectral Efficiency
Delivering on the Demand for Spectral Efficiency

Oct 6, 2023

IBM's Stephen Rose
AI & Machine Learning
IBM pushes watsonx's AI smarts into telecom
IBM pushes watsonx's AI smarts into telecom

Oct 4, 2023

5G
Connecting with Syniverse, “the world’s most connected company”® at MWC Las Vegas 2023
Connecting with Syniverse, “the world’s most connected company”® at MWC Las Vegas 2023

Oct 2, 2023

Boingo's Mike Zeto talks about the company's new innovation center in front of a wall of monitors.
Customer Experience
Boingo's Mike Zeto: Building better networks from the inside out
Boingo's Mike Zeto: Building better networks from the inside out

Sep 28, 2023

Recently Added
Latest News
Sep 12 - Sep 14, 2023
Tuesday, September 12 & Thursday, September 14, 2023
LEARN MORE