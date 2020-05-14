Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Optical Networking Symposium 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

China's 5G fever triggers 6G delirium as experts channel Dr. Dolittle

News Analysis Robert Clark 5/14/2020
Comment (0)

Now that China rules 5G, Chinese experts are kindly offering their advice on 6G.

Lu Tingjie, a professor at the Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications (BUPT), believes it might enable humans to talk to animals.

In an interview with Sina Tech website he observes that animals sometimes perceive what humans cannot – for example anticipating earthquakes. If humans can connect with them, it could be possible to predict earthquakes."

Sure, once we get over the hump of figuring out how forest animals sense earthquakes, and how to persuade them to pass that knowledge on, that big 6G pipe will be handy.

But why limit yourself to Dr. Dolittle? Another BUPT professor, Zhang Ping, created a stir last year with a paper proposing that 6G will connect to human souls. He didn't specify if he meant living or dead.

This ardor for 6G is a spillover of China's red hot 5G fever. In fairness to Lu, he also delivers some cautionary remarks on the patriotic bombast around China's "world-first" in 5G. The natural pride a developing country might feel for its achievement has pivoted into a ridiculous triumphalism.

"Some even say that its significance is greater than [China's] atomic bomb, because when China's nuclear test succeeded, the US did not get into a panic, but a private Chinese company, Huawei, has created an emergency for the US," said Lu. "This thing [5G] is more powerful than nuclear weapons."

An obvious analogy might be the coronavirus 5G voodoo theory rampant outside China – the difference with this junk theory is that it's the Chinese government that's pumping the tires.

China certainly enjoys an advantage in the scale of its rollout, and Huawei on most counts is the biggest supplier of 5G kit. But it's hard to maintain a decisive technology leadership in a standards-based ICT industry.

As Lu says: "We have been slightly ahead in 5G technology, but this kind of leadership is limited."

He points out technology success needs to be supported by basic scientific research, and there is still a big gap between China's science and the rest of the world's. The sector is rife with corruption, plagiarism, financial waste, political interference and a lack of originality.

The US probably is over-reacting to Huawei. But it doesn't exclude foreign business from entire industry categories, including aviation, mining, media, electricity and telecom services, to name a few. And many governments have legitimate concerns about China's continued cyber-raids on western industrial secrets.

All of which should remind the world that China's dominance of 5G is brittle and its willingness to lean in on ultra-nationalist bluster is a sign of its own lack of confidence.

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 14, 2020 5G Webinar: How to Automate and Scale 5G Deployments
May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 21, 2020 Supercharge your Fiber Broadband Service: How open, disaggregated software-defined access networks can be a game changer
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 Building a DN-Oriented 5G Core
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 8, 2020 Show me the money! Monetizing IoT security and parental control in connected homes
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Modernizing the Edge for Service Growth By Cisco
Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE