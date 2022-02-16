Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

After two blockbuster years, Mediatek revamps to stay ahead

News Analysis Robert Clark 2/16/2022
Comment (0)

Sometimes a crisis really is an opportunity. Just ask Taiwan chip champion Mediatek.

It has ridden the pandemic to achieve record results and become the leader in smartphone chips.

In the last two years it has doubled revenue and increased earnings nearly five times while its stock price has risen threefold.

More than 2 billion electronic devices sold last year - from smartphones and tablets to smart TVs and routers - carried Mediatek components. (Source: Ascannio/Alamy Stock Photo)
More than 2 billion electronic devices sold last year – from smartphones and tablets to smart TVs and routers – carried Mediatek components.
(Source: Ascannio/Alamy Stock Photo)

Last month it handed down another blockbuster result, with quarterly sales up 34% year-on-year to NT$129 billion (US$4.63 billion) and full-year revenue rising 53% to NT$493 billion. Quarterly net income doubled and full-year earnings soared 170%.

The Taipei-listed firm has benefited from the supply chain crunch that has driven up prices as well as the pandemic-induced growth in demand for smartphones and other devices.

It has enjoyed a further boost from Huawei's handset market exit, with China-based clients such as Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi rushing in to fill the breach.

The company has overtaken Qualcomm to lead the smartphone SOC market, with a 43% market share in Q3, thanks to its competitive 5G products and the high demand for 4G SoCs, according to Counterpoint Research.

More than 2 billion electronic devices sold last year – from smartphones and tablets to smart TVs and routers – carried Mediatek components, the company said.

'More aggressive' growth plans

Now it has restructured itself into three units: smartphone, edge platforms, which covers devices, and its new power IC unit that is targeting industry verticals.

CEO Rick Tsai told analysts as a result the company expects the total addressable market to grow to $140 billion in 2024 up from $80 billion in 2021, with forecast CAGR revenue of "mid-teen percent for the next three years."

He said in Q4 the mobile phone unit accounted for roughly 52% of revenue, smart edge 41% and power around 7%.

In 2022, the company expects 5G to keep driving the smartphone market, and will likely account for more than half of all device sales worldwide, he said. Mediatek aimed to maintain its China 5G market share, but expected 5G shipments outside China would double in 2022.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to
your inbox

Tsai highlighted Mediatek's high-end Dimensity 9000 SOC, which has been adopted by most major China brands and is due to launch in March, and the company's first millimeter wave chipset, which will go into mass production in the second half of the year.

Tsai also held out the possibility of pursuing acquisitions to drive growth, noting that Mediatek's greater scale allowed it to get "more aggressive.... we are looking at all options." "With our business realignment to invest heavily in computing, connectivity and smart edge platforms, we believe we are on the right track to capture future growth opportunities," he said.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Outlook for Open vRAN
QCT Introduces New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace.
QCT CU/DU Solutions to Optimize Open RAN Deployments
End-to-End Enterprise 5G Solutions Powered by QCT
New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace
The Role of C-band in 5G
5G Timing and Synchronization Handbook for TDD Deployment
Evolution of the BNG in Asia and Oceania
Business Review: 5G RAN Slicing
Monetizing 5G immersive experiences
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 16, 2022 Enabling customer-driven ‘360° Assurance’ for the 5G Era: Key Use Cases
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
February 21, 2022 Shaping the Future of Open RAN
February 22, 2022 Exploring real-world 5G use cases at the 5G Open Innovation Lab
February 23, 2022 How Service Providers Can Leverage Lithium-Ion Batteries to back up 5G Telecom and EDGE Equipment
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
February 28, 2022 50G PON Builds a Sustainable Development of Broadband Network
March 1, 2022 How Superb Networks Boost Value for CSPs
March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
MTN Group and Huawei ADN Nominated by GSMA for the GLOMO Award "Best Network Software Breakthrough" By Huawei
XGS-PON Moves Center Stage By ZTE
MTN Group and Huawei ADN Nominated by GSMA for the GLOMO Award 'Best Network Software Breakthrough' By Huawei
Half World Is Not Enough – Vanishing Boundaries Between IT and Telco Worlds By Zsolt Szabó, Senior Specialist, Nokia
A Unified and Distributed Global Content Delivery Network Is More Than a Vision By Theodore Tzevelekis, Vice President and Head, Mass Scale Infrastructure Group (MIG) Business Development, Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE