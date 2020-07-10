Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Big 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

TMF and MEF tie-up avoids nasty API fork

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 10/7/2020
Comment (0)

Too many standards organizations can fork the code.

About a year ago, George Glass discovered the TM Forum (TMF), his own employer, and the Metro Ethernet Forum (MEF), another telecom standards group, were at work on the same application programming interfaces (APIs).

"They had developed their instances of those APIs for metro Ethernet and SD-WAN," says Glass, the TMF's vice president of architecture and APIs.

"There was a danger that the APIs based on the TMF baseline were going to diverge."

Members of both the TMF and the MEF who alerted Glass to the danger were alarmed.

Some 69 companies, including most of the world's major service providers and a number of big vendors, have now signed up to the TMF's Open API manifesto.

The hope is the industry will coalesce around a single set of vendor-agnostic tools that eliminate time, complexity and cost when operators want to spin up a new service. A fork in the API road would upset the manifesto.

But the risk has receded after the TMF and the MEF came together to align their activities.

For the TMF, the ten-month fix essentially involved making changes to its APIs so they can be more easily used by other standards bodies.

It did that, says Glass, by introducing what he calls a "domain context specialization" so an API could be tweaked for an organization or product while its "openness" is maintained.

The upshot is that the MEF now has inter-provider APIs, which conform with the TMF's Open API standards, for carrier Ethernet, SD-WAN and so-called SASE (secure access service edge) products.

Swaggering

James Crawshaw, a principal analyst with Omdia, says the TMF has based its Open APIs on Swagger, a popular open source project for describing and documenting APIs.

The problem arose, he says, because those APIs did not meet all of the MEF's needs.

"They deconstructed them and rebuilt them to make them more useful," Crawshaw explains.

The fork-avoiding fix means the MEF now makes suggestions to the TMF instead.

"That way when TMF makes future changes to its generic APIs, the MEF will be able to take advantage of these without needing to rewrite the MEF APIs," says Crawshaw.

Does any of this software pruning really matter in the wider world?

Pascal Menezes, the MEF's chief technology officer, says ridding the industry of custom APIs will lead to greater service automation.

"What we have done together is create this idea of a federated model where automation between the carriers can be done very efficiently and you can turn up cloud-like services in seconds," he says.

Importantly, it is not just the standards bodies that are making a noise.

Laurent Leboucher, a technical vice president at France's Orange, describes the alignment between the TMF and the MEF as "a win-win for us and vendors like" in the TMF's official statement.

Lester Thomas, Vodafone's chief systems architect, is also quoted as saying the collaboration will help to "speed our procurement, transform our IT and roll out services faster and more cost-effectively."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

On the vendor side, Ericsson, NEC and Salesforce have all given their blessing to the tie-up.

Juicy metrics are attached to the use of a common set of open APIs, too.

"If you take one of our open APIs and implement that, you are probably saving four to six months' development time for a technical software engineering team," says Glass.

"One of our members has quoted in excess of $100,000 per API in savings by using the TMF APIs."

Because they're worth it?

Not everyone is convinced the TMF initiative is of huge value, though.

In essence, says Omdia's Crawshaw, it should define how telco IT systems communicate with one another at a high level.

"For example, what information should an ordering system exchange with a provisioning system?"

The doubts exist because the TMF APIs are "very generic," he says. "Some question if they are useful at all."

Nevertheless, a successful collaboration with the MEF could persuade other standards bodies to adopt TMF APIs, and the Linux Foundation is already using them for its ONAP project, an attempt to build an open platform for network management and orchestration.

"This won't turn telcos into hyperscalers or platform businesses overnight but is a helpful step in making their IT systems more standardized and repeatable, as opposed to the traditional handcrafted and insular approach," says Crawshaw.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 7, 2020 Edge Computing in Telco Networks: Gaining the Competitive Edge
October 8, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day Two
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 12, 2020 The 5G Platform – Using the Value Plane to Bridge Business and Network Empowering Next-Generation Monetization
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 13, 2020 Develop a Strategy to Become an Enterprise Edge Expert
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 20, 2020 Transforming 5G Networks With Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways
October 20, 2020 After the Cloud Rush: How Service Providers Are Filling the Security Gaps
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series™: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security Assurance Is Essential in a 5G World By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE