Podcast: Juniper CTO on creating an AI-driven enterprise

Podcast: Juniper CTO on creating an AI-driven enterprise10/23/2020
Juniper CTO Raj Yavatkar joins the Light Reading podcast to discuss Juniper's strategy to use machine learning and AI to help customers build "self-driving" enterprise networks. The acquisition of Mist Systems brought that capability to Wi-Fi access points, he explains. Once Juniper completes its acquisition of 128 Technology, it can improve on its AI-driven approach to its SD-WAN and WAN assurance offerings, too.
You can find all of Light Reading's editorial and custom audio programs on Apple Podcasts, Google, SoundCloud or Spotify.
Related stories:
- Juniper splashes $450M on AI hotshot 128 Technology
- Juniper buys Netrounds to hammer networks into shape
- Juniper's Mist AI navigates fog in the WAN
- Juniper's Mist will offer AI-powered analytics to enterprises
— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading