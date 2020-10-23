Podcast: Juniper CTO on creating an AI-driven enterprise





Juniper CTO Raj Yavatkar joins the Light Reading podcast to discuss Juniper's strategy to use machine learning and AI to help customers build "self-driving" enterprise networks. The acquisition of Mist Systems brought that capability to Wi-Fi access points, he explains. Once Juniper completes its acquisition of 128 Technology, it can improve on its AI-driven approach to its SD-WAN and WAN assurance offerings, too.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading