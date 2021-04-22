Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium Open RAN World Digital Conference
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Eurobites: EU tries to make AI less scary

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 4/22/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Ericsson wins Slovakian 5G deal; ADVA has "best ever" Q1; Proximus turns to Velocix for content delivery.

  • Does AI have an image problem? The European Commission clearly thinks so, and for this reason it is proposing a series of rules that it hopes will help EU citizens to place its trust in the technology. The Commission is taking what it describes as a "risk-based approach," dividing potential AI applications into "unacceptable," "high," "limited" and "minimal" risk. Those in the "unacceptable" category include systems or applications that manipulate human behavior to "circumvent users' free will," such as toys using voice assistance to encourage dangerous behavior in children; the "high risk" category includes AI in critical infrastructure (for obvious reasons) and AI used in employment, such as sinister resume-sorting software increasingly favored by bone idle human resources departments and recruitment consultants. The Commission is also proposing new regulation covering the use of AI-controlled machinery, be it "look, no hands!" lawnmowers or industrial production lines.

  • O2 Slovakia has given Ericsson the nod for its 5G RAN needs, though the Swedish vendor will upgrade the operator's 2G, 3G and 4G RAN infrastructures while it has its tools out. Ericsson reckons its bits and bobs will also enable O2 Slovakia to decrease power consumption across its network. In late 2020 O2 Slovakia successfully acquired spectrum in the key 5G 700MHz, 900MHz and 1800MHz frequency ranges.

  • Germany's ADVA has posted what it describes as the strongest Q1 results in its history, with revenues up 8.9% year-on-year to €144.5 million (US$174 million). The company attributes this growth to high order volumes from network operators, private companies and governments. Looking ahead, ADVA expects revenues for fiscal year 2021 to be in the range of €580 million ($698 million) to €610 million ($734 million) and a pro forma operating income of between 6% and 10% of revenues.

  • Proximus, Belgium's incumbent operator, has turned to UK-based Velocix for content delivery. It will use Velocix CDN software to scale up its Android-based Pickx IP video streaming service. Proximus holds nearly 38% of the digital TV market in Belgium, serving more than 1.7 million TV customers.

  • Cinos, a UK provider of integrated audio-visual and unified communications products to enterprises and the public sector, has launched its own MVNO, Cinos Mobile. The service will run on EE's network.

  • Sparkle, the international services arm of Telecom Italia, has boosted the coverage of its Virtual Network Access Point (NAP) service by offering access to DE-CIX locations in the US. Virtual NAP allows operators to access the main Internet Exchange Providers (IXPs) worldwide without having to implement and manage a proprietary infrastructure nor bear the costs of colocation.

  • Eighty percent of UK households still have a landline, but a quarter (26%) of them don't have a handset attached. And 35% of people say they only have a landline because they need it for their broadband connection. These are just some of the not wholly unexpected findings in a new survey carried out on behalf of uSwitch, a utility price-comparison service. On average, the survey found, households that still have a landline spend just five minutes a day talking on it, down more than a quarter from two years ago.

  • Talk Straight, a communications services provider for businesses and schools, has chosen Adtran's MetNet 60G mmWave fixed wireless access (FWA) offering to help it deliver gigabit broadband in rural areas of the UK.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • Related Stories
    COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
    April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
    SD-WAN Digital Symposium
    May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
    5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
    June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
    June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
    May 5, 2021 Laying the Foundations for 5G Network Slicing Management
    May 6, 2021 5G Network & Service Strategies: Lawful Interception Priorities
    May 6, 2021 Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey: Charting the Use of Hardware Acceleration and Integration in Open RAN Deployments
    May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
    May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
    May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Why 5G Should Never Standalone From Assurance By Shankar Selvavinayagam, Empirix
    5G Use Case: China Telecom Xiamen and Huawei Enabled 8K VR Broadcast of Xiamen University's 100th Anniversary Celebrations Through 5G Super Uplink By Huawei
    5G Use Case: China Mobile and Huawei Help Ningbo-Zhoushan Port Become World-Leading By Huawei
    Top Security Challenges of 2020 Show Us How to Protect What's Next By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
    Ensure 5G Network Slicing Quality With Automated Assurance and NWDAF By Radcom
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Is it open yet? Closed RAN and other short stories By Mike Murphy, Nokia
    Juniper's Cloud Metro powers the next generation of 5G, edge and IoT services By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE