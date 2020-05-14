Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Optical Networking Symposium 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Deutsche Telekom job cuts hit 20K since 2015 as pace ratchets up

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 5/14/2020
Comment (0)

Deutsche Telekom, Germany's biggest operator, cut more than 4,000 jobs during the first three months of the year and has now offloaded more than 20,000, representing almost one tenth of its entire workforce, since the start of 2015.

The pace of cuts appears to have increased sharply this year, according to financial statements published earlier today, leaving the German incumbent with about 8,000 fewer employees at the end of March than it had exactly one year earlier.

Reductions have come despite healthy sales growth at Deutsche Telekom, which today shrugged off the impact of coronavirus and described itself as an "anchor" in the current turmoil.

With reported sales up 2.3% in the first quarter, to about €19.9 billion ($21.5 billion), the job cuts helped propel a 10% rise in adjusted earnings (before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization), to about €7.6 billion ($8.2 billion), compared with the year-earlier quarter.

Like many other service providers, Deutsche Telekom has been working to automate tasks usually carried out by employees and previously told Light Reading it was determined to boost annual sales per employee, a metric that is attracting interest in investor circles as an efficiency measure.

Data compiled by Light Reading shows that its per-employee revenues have increased from about €275,000 ($296,900) in 2014 to more than €382,000 ($412,400) last year, delivering juicier profits to shareholders.

Teutonic efficiency
Note: Per-employee revenue calculations are based on year-end employee totals. (Source: Deutsche Telekom, Light Reading)
Note: Per-employee revenue calculations are based on year-end employee totals.
(Source: Deutsche Telekom, Light Reading)

While Deutsche Telekom claims to have seen little business impact from the coronavirus outbreak so far, the pandemic is likely to spur automation throughout the telco business as operators are forced to shutter physical stores, network operations centers and other facilities.

Deutsche Telekom's latest financial report blames "seasonal effects" for the loss of about 2,000 jobs in the US market, where it has just completed a merger of its T-Mobile US business with rival Sprint. The other 2,000 cuts happened in Germany and Europe and were attributed largely to "efficiency enhancement measures."

"Savings in indirect costs, primarily thanks to lower personnel costs, had an increasing effect on earnings," said the company in the section of its report about earnings growth.

The tools operators are using to automate their businesses include artificially intelligent "chatbots" that can now tackle many of the customer queries typically handled by customer service assistants. Vodafone, a European rival to Deutsche Telekom, called out its own investment in a chatbot this week as it announced plans for another €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in cost savings over the next three years.

Vodafone has also been closing stores as an increasing number of customers buy their smartphones and device plans online. "As you know, we were embarked on a distribution transformation through digital and we think this will accelerate in the current environment" of the pandemic, said Nick Read, Vodafone's CEO, during a call with analysts this week.

Other changes include the rollout of software systems that have allowed operators to run their network operations centers (NOCs) with hardly any staff. Elisa, a Finnish operator, already claims to have a fully automated NOC and other European operators are similarly trying to empty their NOCs of employees.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Japan's Rakuten is demonstrating the possibilities on the infrastructure side as it builds an entirely new mobile network based on the latest cloud technologies and automation tools. Tareq Amin, the mobile network's chief technology officer, says the network operations team will never have more than 350 members of staff, compared with the thousands employed by each of Japan's older service providers.

Today's update from Deutsche Telekom comes about two years after it said it would target €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) in cost savings outside the US market by 2021, with €750 million ($810 million) to come from staff reductions.

While it has not provided an update on that initiative since then, its latest results show its earnings margin (before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) rose to 34.8% in the first quarter, from just 29.4% two years earlier. Headcount has fallen by 10,483 employees over that period.

In its annual report for 2019, the company said it expected automation to fuel earnings growth in Germany this year and in 2021. "For 2020, we expected adjusted EBITDA AL [earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, after leases] of around €8.9 billion [$9.6 billion], driven in particular by revenue growth and a simultaneous reduction in indirect costs, mainly through digitization and automation," it said.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 21, 2020 Supercharge your Fiber Broadband Service: How open, disaggregated software-defined access networks can be a game changer
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 Building a DN-Oriented 5G Core
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 8, 2020 Show me the money! Monetizing IoT security and parental control in connected homes
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Modernizing the Edge for Service Growth By Cisco
Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE