The Leading Lights finalists: Part I

Light Reading's editors are in the middle of judging the 2021 Leading Lights Awards and this is the first in a three-part podcast series discussing the Leading Lights finalists.

On this podcast, Light Reading's Phil Harvey, Kelsey Ziser and Mike Dano discuss trends they're seeing, what's happening in the awards categories that they're judging and what they've learned from the contest entries as they dig in and prepare to announce this year's winners.

The categories covered in this podcast include:

Best New Open RAN Product

Most Innovative Hybrid Networking Strategy

Most Innovative SD-WAN Product/Service Evolution

Outstanding Use Case: Service Provider Security (can include SD-WAN)

Best New 5G Core Product

Most Innovative 4G/5G Business Service

Most Innovative 4G/5G Consumer Service

Outstanding Use Case: Edge Computing

Best New Optical Networking/IP Product

Company of the Year (Private)

The Light Reading Hall of Fame

Outstanding Optical/IP Networking Components Vendor

— The Staff, Light Reading