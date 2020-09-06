Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumCloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
5G Networking Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumTaking Streaming Video to the Next Level
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Finland's high-speed, low-cost 5G auctions send message to Europe

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 6/9/2020
Comment (0)

Fast, efficient and low-cost are adjectives that usually cling to 5G, but they could also describe Finland's latest auction of spectrum for the hyped mobile technology.

While Germany's last spectrum auction dragged on for weeks, Finland's took about as long as the average sauna, even foregoing the customary self-flagellation with birch twigs. For the price of a German 5G license, an operator could have bought nearly an entire mobile network in Finland. A license in Finland cost about one sixteenth of Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo.

OK, OK, the comparison between Finland and Germany is not entirely fair. The German auction that finished in June last year was for extremely versatile and highly prized spectrum in the "midband" – good for coverage as well as connection speed. Finland has just flogged (pardon the sauna pun) a bunch of millimeter wave frequencies that are about as useful as a sprinter who keels over every 10 meters. Signal strength is so bad in this 26GHz range that it would take the GDP of a small European country, pre-coronavirus, to blanket America with enough 5G network equipment for a nationwide service. Outside Verizon, one of the biggest mmWave landowners on the planet, few are very interested.

That partly explains why Telia, Elisa and DNA, Finland's three existing mobile operators, yesterday each spent just €7 million (US$7.9 million) on a 26GHz license valid for the next 13 years.

Table 1: Finland's latest 5G auction

Company Spectrum Price Price per MHz per pop ($) Duration
Elisa 25.1-25.9GHz €7 million 0.0018 Until 2033
Telia 25.9-26.7GHz €7 million 0.0018 Until 2033
DNA 26.7-27.5GHz €7 million 0.0018 Until 2033
Source: Finnish authorities, Light Reading.

But it's not the only explanation. When Italy sold mmWave spectrum in late 2018, the frequencies cost 1.7 times as much as they did in Finland on a like-for-like basis. That auction saw five companies scrapping over just 1,000MHz. Finland had only three bidders for an expansive 2,400MHz. Licenses went for the starting price.

The differential was even greater when countries previously sold their mid-band frequencies. After Italy carved a meager 200MHz into four uneven blocks, frenzied bidding forced the overall take up to about €4.3 billion ($4.9 billion) and left two companies – Iliad and Wind Tre – with only 20MHz each. Finland calmly proffered a generous 390MHz, entitling each existing operator to 130MHz. Like-for-like, the Italians spent 11 times as much as the Finns, who are in a much better position to support high-quality 5G services than their spectrum-starved peers.

Price per MHz pop ($) for 3.4-3.8GHz spectrum
Source: Companies, regulators, Light Reading.
Source: Companies, regulators, Light Reading.

Nevertheless, a debate about the best way to allocate spectrum is unlikely to end during the current pandemic. Fans of the auction think it's only fair that operators pay for a public resource, even something as intangible as the air we breathe. Others (usually operators) say economies would do better if licenses were low-cost or even free, leaving service providers with extra funds for speedy network deployment.

Skeptics are doubtful, thinking money would end up with shareholders rather than in network rollout. But this need not happen if regulators did a proper job of policing licensees and ensuring they meet their license obligations.

What's incontrovertible is that operators in Germany and Italy, where licenses went for lofty amounts, have subsequently formed the sort of network-sharing partnerships they would have recoiled at years ago. Some are pooling not only their sites and towers but also the equipment used in these locations. Others are divesting infrastructure and setting up tower units to raise capital.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Competition is also suffering on the network side, as it inevitably must if companies are allowed to use the same basestations and equipment vendors (including controversial Chinese ones) as their rivals. Few regulators have made a fuss because they helped create the conditions for this network-sharing mosh pit in the first place.

In the meantime, important 5G auctions have been delayed throughout Europe because government spectrum landlords are unwilling to extend a freebie to their coronavirus-stricken tenants. In France, the government is itching to get a 5G auction underway later this year, despite resistance from Bouygues, one of the country's biggest service providers. Delays could leave the region years behind other parts of the world, a major setback if 5G turns out to be as game-changing as governments think.

Would operators invest in 5G this year if they were given licenses free of charge? Despite a budgetary squeeze, companies that already have 5G licenses are continuing to roll out their networks. Taking advantage of new technology features, Deutsche Telekom, the region's biggest operator, expects to cover half of Germany with a 5G network by the end of the year. Vodafone, a close rival, has similarly bold plans. In the UK, BT and Vodafone seem determined not to let pandemic-era pain disrupt their 5G deployment.

A collective effort to imitate Finland and award 5G licenses for minimal fees would be a rare example of helpful regulation during an economic crisis. Sadly, many countries still seem to regard spectrum award as an opportunity for short-term gain.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Morris Lore
Huawei's UK marketing campaign is doomed

Huawei's role in the UK's 4G and fixed broadband history does not justify its involvement in the country's rollout of 5G networks.

The only 5G health risk is the mast-burning vandal

'Experts' who depict 5G as the ultimate evil could provide the vindication that others seek for their criminal behavior.

Goodbye Huawei, hello Ericsson: Swap-out gathers pace

The Swedish equipment vendor is in pole position as the US-led campaign against Huawei gathers momentum.

Vodafone bosses boost their pay as jobs are culled

Times are good for the top brass at the UK operator, but less rosy for the service provider's European workforce.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 9-11, 2020,
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 16, 2020 IPv6 Enhanced Innovation: Embracing the IP Future in the 5G & Cloud Era
June 16, 2020 Key Considerations for Acceleration Solutions in 5G Networks
June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
June 17, 2020 Proactive Care: Achieving Speed and Resilience in an Era of Connectedness
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
June 18, 2020 5G Network Strategies: Deploying and Securing Edge Clouds
June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Road to successful digital transformation: Platform, Ecosystem, and Continuous Reinvention By Huawei
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Enables the First Cloud Native 5G Network of Rakuten Mobile By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
A/B Testing: Fast Track Your 5G Services With Small, Quick Steps By Huawei
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables New Growth of Digitalization By Huawei
Huawei CloudMSE Solution Promotes Intelligent Upgrade of Communications Networks By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE