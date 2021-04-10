Eurobites: Ericsson demos wireless-powered 5G basestation

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: UK altnets unhappy about BT's FTTP wholesale price cuts; friend of the Conservatives caught up in Telia bribery scandal; Zain Saudi Arabia gets BSS from Netcracker.

Ericsson has been demonstrating what it claims is the world's first wireless-powered 5G basestation, which uses optical beaming technology developed by PowerLight to convert electricity into high-intensity light that is then captured and converted back to electricity at the basestation. No wires were connected to the site from the power grid network and no on-site power generation was involved, says Ericsson. In the demo, which took place in the US, hundreds of watts of power was distributed over hundreds of meters through the air to an Ericsson Streetmacro 6701.

The Independent Networks Cooperative Association (INCA), which looks after the interests of the UK's altnets, has expressed its disgruntlement at the provisional decision by communications regulator Ofcom to not take action against a new wholesale FTTP pricing offer from BT-owned Openreach. In a statement, INCA said it believed that BT's "Project Equinox" is "about reducing costs to encourage ISPs to move customers to BT Openreach's fibre networks," arguing that the impact of the new pricing policy "will actually be a reduction in wholesale competition which will inevitably result in higher prices and lower standards of service in the long run for consumers."

A regular donor to the UK's ruling Conservative Party has been implicated in the Uzbekistan bribery scandal that prompted Swedish operator Telia to make an undignified exit from its Eurasian operations just a few years ago. As the BBC reports, the so-called "Pandora papers" reveal that Mohamed Amersi, a corporate lawyer who has touchingly gifted the Conservatives more than half a million pounds since 2018, worked as a consultant for Telia during the time of the bribery-related shenanigans, in which a $220 million payment ended up in the account of a murky offshore company controlled by Gulnara Karimova, daughter of the then president of Uzbekistan. Amersi denies any wrongdoing. (See TeliaSonera to Quit Eurasia, Focus on Europe and Eurobites: Telia Coughs Up $965M to Exit Uzbek Nightmare.)

Zain Saudi Arabia has chosen cloud-based BSS software from Netcracker to grease the wheels of its digital transformation program. Among other things, Zain hopes that Netcracker's knowhow will pave the way for automated network slicing within its 5G core.

Denmark's TDC has turned to Nokia to allow it to connect more than a million homes and business with PON fiber to "ultra-broadband" services. Starting in Copenhagen, Odense, Aarhus and Alborg, XGS-PON technology is being implemented for selected existing customers as well as new fiber addresses. TDC is moving towards a converged network that will use both GPON and XGS-PON technology for consumers and businesses.

Slovakia's Orange Slovensko has launched a new 4K UHD Android "operator tier" set-top box on the Nangu.TV platform, with a bit of help from Commscope. Content protection is secured via CAS from Viaccess-Orca on multicast distribution and DRM Widevine on all unicast streaming.