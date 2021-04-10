Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Eurobites: Ericsson demos wireless-powered 5G basestation

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 10/4/2021
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: UK altnets unhappy about BT's FTTP wholesale price cuts; friend of the Conservatives caught up in Telia bribery scandal; Zain Saudi Arabia gets BSS from Netcracker.

  • Ericsson has been demonstrating what it claims is the world's first wireless-powered 5G basestation, which uses optical beaming technology developed by PowerLight to convert electricity into high-intensity light that is then captured and converted back to electricity at the basestation. No wires were connected to the site from the power grid network and no on-site power generation was involved, says Ericsson. In the demo, which took place in the US, hundreds of watts of power was distributed over hundreds of meters through the air to an Ericsson Streetmacro 6701.

  • The Independent Networks Cooperative Association (INCA), which looks after the interests of the UK's altnets, has expressed its disgruntlement at the provisional decision by communications regulator Ofcom to not take action against a new wholesale FTTP pricing offer from BT-owned Openreach. In a statement, INCA said it believed that BT's "Project Equinox" is "about reducing costs to encourage ISPs to move customers to BT Openreach's fibre networks," arguing that the impact of the new pricing policy "will actually be a reduction in wholesale competition which will inevitably result in higher prices and lower standards of service in the long run for consumers."

  • A regular donor to the UK's ruling Conservative Party has been implicated in the Uzbekistan bribery scandal that prompted Swedish operator Telia to make an undignified exit from its Eurasian operations just a few years ago. As the BBC reports, the so-called "Pandora papers" reveal that Mohamed Amersi, a corporate lawyer who has touchingly gifted the Conservatives more than half a million pounds since 2018, worked as a consultant for Telia during the time of the bribery-related shenanigans, in which a $220 million payment ended up in the account of a murky offshore company controlled by Gulnara Karimova, daughter of the then president of Uzbekistan. Amersi denies any wrongdoing. (See TeliaSonera to Quit Eurasia, Focus on Europe and Eurobites: Telia Coughs Up $965M to Exit Uzbek Nightmare.)

  • Zain Saudi Arabia has chosen cloud-based BSS software from Netcracker to grease the wheels of its digital transformation program. Among other things, Zain hopes that Netcracker's knowhow will pave the way for automated network slicing within its 5G core.

  • Denmark's TDC has turned to Nokia to allow it to connect more than a million homes and business with PON fiber to "ultra-broadband" services. Starting in Copenhagen, Odense, Aarhus and Alborg, XGS-PON technology is being implemented for selected existing customers as well as new fiber addresses. TDC is moving towards a converged network that will use both GPON and XGS-PON technology for consumers and businesses.

  • Slovakia's Orange Slovensko has launched a new 4K UHD Android "operator tier" set-top box on the Nangu.TV platform, with a bit of help from Commscope. Content protection is secured via CAS from Viaccess-Orca on multicast distribution and DRM Widevine on all unicast streaming.

  • Hyperoptic, the UK altnet that has a strong focus on the social housing sector, has won a blanket-wide wayleave agreement from the London borough of Hounslow to supply gigabit-capable broadband services to the borough's social housing residents. As well as connecting 4,300 of Hounslow Council's homes to its full-fiber service, it will also be providing more than 20 complimentary connections to the likes of community centers to ensure local residents have access to a free service.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
    October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
    Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
    October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
    5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
    October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
    5G Transport & Networking Strategies
    November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
    The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
    November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Open RAN Digital Symposium
    November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
    December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
    October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
    October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
    October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
    October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
    October 14, 2021 Managing the Home Broadband Experience - Taking your Subscribers to the next generation of Wi-Fi
    October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
    October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
    October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Unlock 5G Network Potential With Predictive Analytics By RADCOM
    Timing and Synchronization Are Key to 5G By Kashif Hussain, Wireless Solutions Director, VIAVI Solutions
    IIoT in Power Utilities: From SCADA to Smart Grid By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor, for RAD
    Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
    Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
    A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE