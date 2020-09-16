Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

AT&T uses 5G for holographic ESPN interviews

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/16/2020
Comment (0)

DALLAS – The future is here: AT&T is using 5G technology to bring TNT's Sports Emmy Award-winning NBA studio team and ESPN's NBA COUNTDOWN onto the NBA campus at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. through unique holo interviews during the NBA Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

These first-of-its-kind holo interviews, powered by 5G technology, will allow viewers at home to see an analyst appear interviewing a player as if they are in the same room. But in fact, the analysts will be captured in WarnerMedia Studios in Atlanta, home to TNT's studio shows including Inside the NBA, and in Los Angeles, home to ESPN's NBA COUNTDOWN, and delivered using 5G technology to a specialized system in Orlando which allows them to appear in near real-time with lifelike clarity.

During interviews, AT&T will be using 5G to enable NBA players and analysts to interact naturally, standing or sitting, with full eye contact, as though they were physically together in the same location, talking all things NBA Playoffs and more.

Following its recent milestone of nationwide sub 6 5G, AT&T is incredibly proud to not only be the Official 5G Wireless Network of the NBA, but to also showcase how AT&T 5G can one-day further enhance and enable fan experiences that fit within today's environment of COVID-19 restrictions.

"These 5G-enabled holo interviews allow us, and our friends at TNT, ESPN and the NBA to connect and interact with players despite physical distance," said David Christopher, executive vice president and general manager – AT&T Mobility. "This showcases yet another way 5G technology can be used in the future to bring fans closer to the game."

"This cutting-edge 5G technology enables us to seamlessly connect and engage with players in real-time regardless of physical location," said Matt Mosteller, Vice President of Content, Turner Sports. "We're looking forward to incorporating these 5G-enabled holo interviews into our studio coverage and leveraging the dynamic opportunity it presents."

"Since the start of our partnership last year, AT&T has continually brought an innovative mindset to enhance the fan experience," said Kerry Tatlock, Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing Partnerships, NBA. "AT&T creating a next-gen experience by bringing popular ESPN and Turner NBA pregame shows to the restart through holographic interviews with players is the latest example of this commitment, which directly benefits the fan."

Since AT&T's partnership with the NBA began, AT&T has been bringing the power of 5G to various events and activations across the country. Earlier this year, AT&T brought 5G to NBA All-Star for the first time, including at NBA Crossover and via the AT&T 5G Courtside Cam which shared unique, live camera angles directly from AT&T Slam Dunk. AT&T and the NBA were the first to broadcast a professional sports event in 5G at the 2019 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League. AT&T also previously worked with Turner and the NBA during the 2019 NBA Tip-Off broadcast to deliver virtual side-by-side access to TNT's broadcast of Candace Parker through a volumetric 3D experience powered by AT&T 5G.

AT&T is the Presenting Partner of the NBA's post-game press conferences throughout the Playoffs and the broadcasts of the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

AT&T

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS® 4.0
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
September 30, 2020 IoT Solutions for the Society Against COVID-19
October 1, 2020 Extracting the business value from cloud transformation – myths and realities of value generation
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Security assurance is essential in a 5G world By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
'Five Uninterrupted Support' for Remote Network Assurance By Huawei
Wi-Fi 6 and 5G: Better Together By Cisco Systems
Huawei's Bill Tang：Reliable and Trusted Service Partner at All Times By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE