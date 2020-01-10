Verizon expands LTE fixed wireless service to customers in 48 states

BASKING RIDGE, NJ – Following a successful initial launch this summer, today, Verizon LTE Home Internet is expanding to cover rural parts of 189 markets in 48 states.1 This innovative home broadband internet service leverages Verizon's award-winning 4G LTE network.

Why LTE Home Internet?

With LTE Home Internet, customers can work, study or home-school their kids using the nation's most awarded 4G LTE network. They'll get unlimited data, and experience download speeds of 25 Mbps with peak download speeds of 50 Mbps.4 With easy self-setup, customers can install the router on their own - no tech or tools are needed.

"This summer, we introduced LTE Home Internet in select pilot markets, and the response from customers was incredible," said Frank Boulben, Senior Vice President of Consumer Marketing and Products at Verizon. "It's clear the need for connectivity has never been greater during these challenging times, that's why today, we're expanding LTE Home Internet to even more customers in rural areas of America who may not have access to broadband Internet."

The details

LTE Home Internet is $40 a month for Verizon wireless customers and $60 a month for non-Verizon wireless customers. The easy-to install LTE Home router is on us after a $10 a month device payment plan promotional credit that lasts for 24 months.5

