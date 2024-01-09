Boingo touts Wi-Fi 7 savvy at CES

As you may have heard, Wi-Fi 7 is ready for its close-up.

In preparation for that, Boingo said on Tuesday it has a pre-certified Wi-Fi 7 implementation running in its innovation center in Las Vegas. The company believes this is the first launch of Wi-Fi 7 in a public venue network.

The public venue is the Las Vegas Monorail Station at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Boingo said it will have a pre-certified version of Wi-Fi 7 running on access points from RUCKUS Networks during CES.

"It's going to double the network bandwidth, increasing speeds to up to 40 Gbit/s," Boingo CEO Mike Finley told Light Reading late last week. He noted the technology's other attributes, notably lower latency and more efficient power consumption.

Finley expects that Wi-Fi 7 will be an important complementary part of service provider and enterprise networks. Using CES to show off the capabilities at the Boingo Innovation Center will help make that point, he said.

'Faster implementation'

Finley added that he thinks Wi-Fi 7 will see a faster commercial adoption than previous generations. "There's still some certification that needs to happen," he said. "But once this gets deployed, there are access points, there are devices that already have the capability, so we think it can be a little faster implementation than maybe some of the ones in the past."

The Boingo Innovation Center was announced in March 2022 and opened at CES a year ago to serve as a testing ground for neutral networks and advanced applications.

Another high-profile Vegas destination may showcase Boingo's network savvy within the next two years. The Dream Las Vegas Hotel picked Boingo to handle its network design and will offer a "fully connected guest experience and smart hotel operations." Local media reports say the project was temporarily stalled to raise funding, and the hotel's revised opening has not been officially announced.