YES Network launches direct-to-consumer streaming service

NEW YORK – The YES Network today is launching a direct-to-consumer subscription product providing fans in YES’ regional coverage territory an option to purchase a direct subscription to YES and its award-winning programming, including all New York Yankees, Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty games appearing on YES. Customers can purchase this new product through the YES App, which will be the exclusive direct-to-consumer streaming home of the Yankees, Nets and Liberty in YES’ regional coverage territory.

The YES Network will continue to be available for streaming via the YES App at no extra cost to fans who receive YES through their traditional pay television service providers. These providers include Optimum, Spectrum, Fios, Xfinity, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Blue Ridge Communications and Cox Contour, among others. YES’ regional coverage territory includes New York State, Connecticut, northeastern Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey.

YES will offer its direct-to-consumer product on both a monthly and annual subscription basis. A monthly subscription will be priced at $24.99 and an annual subscription will be priced at $239.99. As a special offer through April 30, 2023, customers can purchase a monthly subscription at the introductory price of $19.99 and an annual subscription at the introductory price of $199.99. Customers who sign up for the monthly subscription through April 30, 2023 will receive the $19.99 introductory price through the end of 2023.

The YES App is accessible exclusively on the Web at www.watchyesnetwork.com and through devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Google TV and Samsung connected TVs.

Read the full announcement here.

YES Network