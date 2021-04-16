Discovery+ joins Amazon Prime Video Channels lineup

NEW YORK – Discovery, the global leader in real life entertainment, today announced that discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service, is now available on Prime Video Channels in the U.S. discovery+ launched in the U.S. in January on most devices and services, including Amazon Fire TV streaming devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs.

The ad-free version of discovery+ is now available on Prime Video Channels for $6.99 per month and the ad-supported version of the service will be available in the coming months. Prime members can subscribe with no extra apps to download, and no cable required by visiting amazon.com/channels/discoveryplus. The channel subscription can be canceled at any time.

discovery+ offers the most comprehensive collection of real life programming available anywhere and the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service. discovery+ features more than 55,000 episodes of current and classic shows from Discovery's iconic portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and the forthcoming Magnolia Network, as well as more than 50 discovery+ original titles and hundreds of hours of exclusive content. Additionally, the service offers top non-fiction content from A&E, The HISTORY Channel and Lifetime, as well as the definitive offering of nature and environmental programming, headlined by exclusive streaming access to the largest collection of natural history from the BBC.

