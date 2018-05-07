& cplSiteName &

Rogers Sparks 'Ignite TV' Using Comcast's X1

Jeff Baumgartner
7/11/2018
50%
50%

Without much fanfare, Canadian cable operator Rogers Communications has begun to roll out Ignite TV, an IP-delivered video service for set-tops and mobile apps that leans on Comcast's cloud-powered X1 platform.

Indicating that it's in the soft-launch phase, Rogers hasn't made a big deal of Ignite TV yet, though details about the new service have appeared on this web page.

Like Comcast's X1 service, Rogers's Ignite TV offering integrates access to Netflix via the set-top box.
Like Comcast's X1 service, Rogers's Ignite TV offering integrates access to Netflix via the set-top box.

Rogers has yet to respond to an inquiry about the status of the deployment, but on the company's Q1 earnings call in April, company President and CEO Joe Natale noted that Rogers' was pleased with an employee trial. At the time, he said Ignite TV was deployed to Rogers employees in Ontario -- some 5,000 had requested the service and roughly 1,400 employee homes had Ignite TV installed.

Update: "As the next phase of our launch plan, we’re excited to start rolling out Ignite TV in a targeted way to our customers in Ontario and to deliver a product that will offer the best entertainment and home connectivity experience," a Rogers official said Wednesday in a statement to Light Reading.

Rogers is also expected to communicate more detail to current TV customers in the Ontario region as it starts to expand the retail presence of the new Ignite TV service.

MobileSyrup reported in June that the initial rollout of Ignite TV was indeed limited to Rogers' Ontario-area system and that customers had access to eight different packages that bundle in broadband service.

"Our goal," Natale said regarding Rogers’ plan to roll out Ignite TV on a commercial basis, "is to exhaustively pressure-test every aspect of the service, both from a platform capability point of view but also from an origin, delivery point of view."

Rogers and Comcast announced a long-term strategic deal, which included the X1 syndication component, in late 2016, and originally anticipated a launch in early 2018.

The deal marked a major change in course for Rogers, which went with X1 after dumping a plan to develop its own IPTV service working with suppliers such as Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO) and Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC). Ignite TV is expected eventually to supplant Roger’s legacy pay-TV platform. (See Rogers Dumps In-House IPTV Product for X1.)

Like Comcast’s own X1 platform, Rogers' Ignite TV platform features a fancy user interface for TVs and iOS and Android mobile devices, support for a voice remote, integration of Netflix on set-tops, an on-screen app that provides near real-time tracking of scores and stats from various sporting events, and access to KidsZone, a version of the guide that only highlights channels and VoD content for children.

The main Ignite TV page does not mention a cloud DVR service, which Comcast offers today with X1, but Natale noted in April that a cloud DVR capability was "up and running" for the earlier customer trials.

Update: This FAQ confirms that the new Ignite TV service also includes a Cloud DVR that lets subscribers keep recordings for up to a year, or until they reach the system's 200-hour limit, including programs in HD or 4K formats.

Rogers didn't announce when it started to offer Ignite TV outside of its employee base, but YouTube videos that walk consumers through the new service along with tutorials about Ignite TV’s integration with Netflix and the platform's voice remote started to appear in early June. The Ignite TV app for iOS appeared in mid-April.

Rogers is billing Ignite TV as a premium-level product aimed at rejuvenating its pay-TV product and attempt to bundle it with other Ignite-branded broadband and home phone services. In Q1 2018, Rogers lost 12,000 cable TV subs, improving on a year-ago loss of 24,000. Rogers ended the period with 1.72 million video subscribers.

With Ignite TV "we'll be able to kind of drive... a better set of metrics overall in our residential business," Natale predicted during the April call. "It’s really kind of step one of many in terms of the smart home strategy that we’re on."

For Comcast, the Rogers deployment advances the MSO's licensing strategy for its X1 platform, which isn't a huge money-maker, but does enable the operator to drive more scale into the X1 ecosystem of devices, software, apps, backend systems and other infrastructure.

Canada-based Shaw Communications and Cox Communications have also launched video services based on X1 syndication deals. Videotron, the Montreal-based MSO with about 1.65 million video subs, has also signed a deal to license X1 for a new IP-delivered video service. (See Cox Takes Comcast X1 Platform National and Shaw Licenses X1, Proves Comcast's Influence.)

While the syndication approach gives those partners a way to ramp up a next-gen video service and hook into Comcast's X1 product roadmap, critics maintain that it also limits their ability to tailor and customize their offerings.

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
AT&T's Stankey Serves Up a Stinker at HBO
Iain Morris, News Editor, 7/10/2018
Carriers Awkwardly Embrace San Jose's Small Cell Success
Phil Harvey, US News Editor, 7/6/2018
Apple Reportedly Drops Intel for 5G Modems
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/5/2018
The US 5G 'Lead' Over Europe Is Bluster
Iain Morris, News Editor, 7/6/2018
Dish Sues to Stop Stores Selling Shava TV Streaming Set-Tops
Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading, 7/9/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Who Shrunk the Tech Support?! Click Here
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives