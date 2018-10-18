& cplSiteName &

Big Broadcasters, Station Groups Commit to ATSC 3.0, Eye 2020 Launch

10/18/2018
NEW YORK -- At the 2018 NAB Show New York, executives from FOX Television Stations; NBC and Telemundo Owned Stations Group; Univision; TEGNA, Inc. (for Pearl TV), and Nexstar Media Group (for SpectrumCo) today announced their collaborative effort and support for the introduction of ATSC 3.0. The ATSC 3.0 next-generation broadcast TV standard is designed to greatly enhance over-the-air services for viewers while bringing together broadcast and broadband functionality to give audiences more content and choice.

This new standard is expected to be broadly launched by individual broadcasters beginning in 2020, concurrent with the anticipated introduction of consumer TV products equipped to receive ATSC 3.0. Today's announcement follows the initial success of the Phoenix Model Market pilot project that today includes English and Spanish-language television stations in Phoenix, the nation's 11th largest television market.

Participating broadcast groups represent an industry-wide effort for ATSC 3.0 deployment. The parties will continue to work collaboratively to determine how broadcasters can offer both ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0, and also significantly expand the availability and footprint of next-generation ATSC 3.0 broadcast TV technology for audiences

This new effort is not exclusive and will include other broadcasters with interests in next-gen TV services, including both other commercial and public TV broadcasters.

An expanded launch of ATSC 3.0 provides groundbreaking opportunities for TV broadcasters interested in offering new features and serving new markets. Deployment of ATSC 3.0 will provide information and entertainment to ATSC 3.0-equipped television receivers, to automobiles, and to other digital and mobile consumer devices.

