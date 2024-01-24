Zone TV sells to Block Communications

Sponsored By

Zone TV sells to Block CommunicationsZone TV sells to Block Communications

Zone TV, a purveyor of interactive TV services and FAST channels, has been acquired by Block Communications, the parent of Buckeye Broadband and MaxxSouth Broadband that invested in Zone TV in 2022.

Jeff Baumgartner

January 24, 2024

2 Min Read
Handshake over global network link connection illustration
(Source: Vittaya Sinlapasart/Alamy Stock Photo)

Zone TV, a developer of free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels and interactive TV apps, has been acquired by Block Communications, the parent company of Buckeye Broadband and MaxxSouth Broadband.

The acquisition of Zone TV from ES3 comes together about 15 months after Block Communications participated in a $22.5 million investment in Zone TV aimed at accelerating Zone TV's interactive TV and FAST strategies.

The financial terms of today's deal were not disclosed. Block is acquiring Zone TV's assets, including its intellectual property, Zone TV CEO Jeff Weber told Light Reading in email exchange. He said about 25 Zone TV employees are joining Block Communications.

Weber, a 30-year TV industry vet who led the launch of AT&T's U-verse service, will continue to run Zone TV in the wake of the acquisition.

Zone TV started off with walled garden-style, interactive TV services (such as its Santa Tracker app and a specialized app for HBO's "House of The Dragon" series) for set-top boxes offered via its "Engage" platform.

The company later expanded into the FAST market using a blend of manual and AI-assisted techniques to build and program a range of streaming channels covering genres such as gaming, food and autos. Zone TV has about 60,000 assets under license to fit that format.

Zone TV's distribution partners include Comcast, Rogers Communications, Cox Communications, Videotron, Buckeye Broadband and Xumo, the Comcast-Charter Communications national streaming joint venture.

Zone TV also has a distribution agreement with the National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC), an organization that cuts tech and programming deals for hundreds of small and midsized operators. Zone TV's content is also available on several platforms, including TiVo, Apple (iOS and tvOS), Android, Fire TV and Roku.

Zone TV will also look to expand distribution on smart TVs and other connected devices in the first half of 2024, Weber said.

'Clear mandate' to expand Zone TV's content slate

As for priorities following the acquisition, Weber said there's a "clear mandate to improve the content lineup we are offering – both AVOD [ad-supported video-on-demand] and FAST channels … Expect to see our lineup transform over the next several months."

Zone TV, he added, will also focus the company's marketing and targeting capabilities and compete in the streaming sector with 20-plus niche content collections to help create a broad offering.

Zone TV is not currently profitable, but the unit is expected to turn the corner in 2025 as Zone TV grows the business, Weber said.

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

See more from Jeff Baumgartner
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Niklas Heuveldop ericsson
Business Management
After Heuveldop's AT&T victory, Ericsson puts him on Vonage
After Heuveldop's AT&T victory, Ericsson puts him on Vonage

Jan 24, 2024

Handshake over global network link connection illustration
Video Streaming
Zone TV sells to Block Communications
Zone TV sells to Block Communications

Jan 24, 2024

AT&T 5G Antenna Installation
Open RAN
Counting the cost of AT&T's Nokia-to-Ericsson swap out
Counting the cost of AT&T's Nokia-to-Ericsson swap out

Jan 24, 2024

SpaceX satellite in launch
Satellite
AT&T, Google and Vodafone hand over $155M to satellite startup
AT&T, Google and Vodafone hand over $155M to satellite startup

Jan 24, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
IOT
Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030
Jan 18, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks`Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks
Jan 16, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Partner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the WayPartner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the Way
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Hand Holding smartphone using a smart home system
IOT
CES 2024: Building the glue that holds the smart home together
CES 2024: Building the glue that holds the smart home together

Jan 19, 2024

Phil Harvey and Ibrahim Gedeon
AI & Machine Learning
Ibrahim Gedeon is not the retiring type
Ibrahim Gedeon is not the retiring type

Jan 18, 2024

Sponsored Content
Airties Highlights Smart Wi-Fi Trends for Broadband Providers
Airties Highlights Smart Wi-Fi Trends for Broadband Providers

Jan 12, 2024