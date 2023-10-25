Sponsored By

The price on Apple TV+ is jumping 30% to $9.99 per month. It's the latest in a string of price hikes as streaming services continue to put more emphasis on profitability over sheer subscriber growth.

Jeff Baumgartner

October 25, 2023

Apple TV Plus logo with a close-up of a hand holding a remote control
(Source: ZUMA Press Inc/Alamy Stock Photo)

Apple TV+ is the latest premium streaming service to push a price hike.

Apple TV+, the streaming home to popular series such as Ted Lasso and Severance, announced it is raising its monthly price from $6.99 to $9.99, while its annual plan jumps from $69 to $99. Existing Apple TV+ subs will see the price increase on their next billing renewal date.

This price hike comes about a year after Apple raised the price on the service to $6.99, $2 more than its original monthly price of $4.99.

In a widely distributed statement, Apple attributed its latest increase to the service's focus on delivering high-quality content and new features.

Additional price hikes

Apple is also raising the rate on Apple Arcade ($4.99 to $6.99 per month) and Apple News+ ($9.99 to $12.99 per month).

Apple has not announced a subscriber count for Apple TV+, a service that debuted in the fall of 2019. But this price hike follows a string of them as premium streaming services continue to apply more focus on profitability over sheer subscriber growth.

Among recent examples, Netflix raised the price for some customers in the US, UK and France, a move that could help to broaden the reach of its new ad-supported tier.

Meanwhile, Amazon will soon start to insert ads into the baseline Prime Video service and require customers to pay an additional $2.99 per month for the ad-free version. Disney has also pushed ahead with price increases for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. The price on Paramount+ also went up amid the company's plan to launch a version of the service that integrates content from Showtime. NBCU raised pricing on Peacock's ad-free and ad-supported tiers in August.

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

See more from Jeff Baumgartner
