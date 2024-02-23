Sponsored By

Eurobites: Secondhand phones market continues to grow

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Deutsche Telekom hits its targets; Arcep broadens its environmental data collection; du and Huawei do 800G.

Paul Rainford

February 23, 2024

3 Min Read
Pile of smartphones
(SOURCE: TIM ARMITAGE/ALAMY STOCK PHOTO)

  • More than 52% of Europeans say they are willing to buy a refurbished smartphone in the future, while more than 43% of them have already owned one, according to a new study from Vodafone, in partnership with Recommerce. Cost, of course, is a major factor, with 67% of those asked citing it as the main reason for buying secondhand, though environmental considerations also play their part – 39% identified them as a reason not to buy a new device. According to figures cited by Vodafone, buying a refurbished smartphone rather than a new one saves around 50kg of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) and removes the need to extract 164kg of raw materials.

  • Deutsche Telekom saw its full-year adjusted EBITDAal (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, after leases) rise 4% in organic terms in 2023, to €40.5 billion (US$43.9 billion), on net revenue up 0.6%, to €112 billion ($121.3 billion). Reported net profit for the year, at €17.8 billion ($19.3 billion), was more than double what it was in 2022, though there was a loss of €1 billion ($1.08 billion) in the fourth quarter driven by what the operator describes as "purely interest rate-based impairment losses" on its remaining shareholding in GD Towers. Customer growth continued in Europe, with 746,000 new mobile contract customers being added during the year, taking the base to 27.2 million as of year-end. At its T-Mobile US unit, total revenue was down 4.1%, to €18.98 billion ($20.57 billion), though EBITDAal climbed 3.1%, to €6.52 billion ($7.06 billion).

  • Arcep, the French communications regulator, has begun collecting environmental-footprint data relating to devices and data centers. Data to be collected will include volumes of equipment sold in France, the hardware's greenhouse gas emissions and the amount of rare earths and precious metals used to be produce it.

  • UAE operator du has been collaborating with Huawei on 800G links between data centers to help cope with the rising demand for data and help improve the customer experience for users of 5G and broadband services. Huawei's 800G offering extends transmission distance by 20%, says the vendor.

  • The GSMA has partnered with three South African operators on two universal network APIs (application programming interfaces) to help combat fraud and digital identity theft in sectors including banking, finance, insurance and retail. Cell C, MTN and Telkom will now be able to implement number verification and SIM swap APIs. The move forms part of the GSMA Open Gateway initiative, a framework of network APIs developed in collaboration with mobile operators worldwide that is intended to provide developers with universal access to operator networks.

  • Italian towers company Inwit has received the seal of approval from the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) for its plan to reach net zero by 2040, in line with international climate change agreements. Inwit will reduce its emissions to zero by purchasing and producing electricity from renewable sources and investing in technology to make its energy consumption more efficient, as well as subjecting its supply chain to environmental scrutiny.

Read more about:

Europe

About the Author(s)

Paul Rainford

Paul Rainford

Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

Paul is based on the Isle of Wight, a rocky outcrop off the English coast that is home only to a colony of technology journalists and several thousand puffins.

He has worked as a writer and copy editor since the age of William Caxton, covering the design industry, D-list celebs, tourism and much, much more.

During the noughties Paul took time out from his page proofs and marker pens to run a small hotel with his other half in the wilds of Exmoor. There he developed a range of skills including carrying cooked breakfasts, lying to unwanted guests and stopping leaks with old towels.

Now back, slightly befuddled, in the world of online journalism, Paul is thoroughly engaged with the modern world, regularly firing up his VHS video recorder and accidentally sending text messages to strangers using a chipped Nokia feature phone.

See more from Paul Rainford
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

globalstar ceo paul jacobs
Network Automation
Globalstar touts Xcom RAN deal with 'large global retailer'
Globalstar touts Xcom RAN deal with 'large global retailer'

Feb 23, 2024

Singtel headquarters in Singapore
5G
Singtel unveils app-based network slicing on 5G network
Singtel unveils app-based network slicing on 5G network

Feb 23, 2024

SKT joins NTT, Docomo and Nokia to develop AI air interface
6G
SKT unites with Docomo, NTT and Nokia to develop 6G AI air interface
SKT unites with Docomo, NTT and Nokia to develop 6G AI air interface

Feb 23, 2024

Gold colored fiber optic illustration
FTTX
Gigapower fiber JV sets expansion into Minneapolis-St. Paul
Gigapower fiber JV sets expansion into Minneapolis-St. Paul

Feb 22, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
IOT
Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030
Jan 18, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks`Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks
Jan 16, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Partner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the WayPartner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the Way
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
FastTrack your mainframe-to-cloud migration
FastTrack your mainframe-to-cloud migration
Sponsored Content
Close the business to network gap with automation
Close the business to network gap with automation
Broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband