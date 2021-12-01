Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Parler, kicked offline, sues Amazon Web Services

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 1/12/2021
Comment (0)

Parler, the "free speech" social network favored by Trump supporters, is now suing Amazon after the tech giant said the platform can no longer use Amazon Web Services.

The decision was "motivated by political animus" and violated the 30-day notice period in Parler's contract, the platform said in the suit, which it filed on January 11 in the US Federal District Court for the Western District of Washington, in Seattle.

Parler also said Amazon was violating US antitrust laws by reducing competition for Parler's much larger competitor, Twitter.

Amazon announced on January 10 it was suspending Parler's account as of 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, saying it was not confident the platform could properly police its platform against content that encouraged or incited violence.

Amazon Web Services wrote to Parler on January 9 saying they had in recent weeks reported 98 examples of "posts that clearly encourage and incite violence" to the platform.

The violent content violates AWS's terms, the cloud provider says.

Google and Apple have also both taken down Parler from their respective app stores.

Google said the platform's lack of "moderation policies and enforcement" posed a "public safety threat."

Apple noted "the app appears to continue to be used to plan and facilitate yet further illegal and dangerous activities" and removed it after Parler failed to comply with a request to submit a "moderation improvement plan."

Step into my Parler

But Twitter also frequently features hate speech, including trending calls on Friday evening to "hang Mike Pence," argues Parler in the lawsuit.

"It's clear that Parler does not have an effective process to comply with the AWS terms of service," said AWS.

Twitter has taken high-profile actions to remove tweets it views as inciting violence, including ones by Donald Trump calling into question the result of the November 2020 US Presidential election.

Trump referred in tweets to his supporters as "American patriots" who "must not be disrespected". He was afterwards suspended from Twitter.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Trump's critics say these statements endorse the actions of last week's rioters who invaded the US Capitol building during the official certification of the results of the presidential election.

Parler, which John Matze and two co-founders launched in 2018 in Nevada, has said it will engage in minimal moderation and fact-checking, citing free-speech grounds.

"We're a community town square, an open town square, with no censorship. If you can say it on the street of New York, you can say it on Parler," Matze has said.

These commitments to unmoderated speech, though, have made Parler a favorite for fringe communities on the far right.

None of Parler's claims of antitrust, breach of contract, or tortious interference will go very far in the federal courts, predicts New York lawyer Akiva Cohen.

Arguing AWS has treated Parler differently from Twitter, when its difference from Twitter is "Parler's entire pitch," is unlikely to convince a federal judge, added Mr Cohen, who called the legal action a "lolsuit."

There's also no legal right to have a contractor enforce its contracts equally, he says.

If a contractor's contract says it can ban clients for hate speech, and then it only bans some clients for hate speech, this doesn't give the banned clients a recourse in law.

And Parler's contract with AWS said the 30-day notice period doesn't apply if "you or an end user's use of the service offerings poses a security risk to the service offerings or any third party."

Online archivists have been preserving posts on Parler, to document the online activity that led to the Capitol Hill invasion.

But it turns out the website was also poorly coded, with no authentication in its public API, and deleted posts remaining on the site, only with a delete flag.

Each post carried a numerical ID taken from the ID of the previous post, making it easy to find deleted posts.

Parler's likely demise is unlikely to be mourned by anyone not on political far-right.

Twitter's decision to ban Donald Trump permanently, though, has had its critics.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the permanent ban "problematic" on freedom-of-speech grounds, calling for the US to follow Europe's lead in establishing legislative frameworks balancing freedoms of expression with prohibitions against hate speech.

These decisions should be made by parliaments, not "by the decision of the management of social media platforms," added her spokesman Steffen Seibert.

Another critic was Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny. The permanent ban was an "unacceptable act of censorship," setting a precedent which will be exploited by the enemies of freedom of speech around the world, "in Russia as well," Navalny said.

Related posts:

— Padraig Belton, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 21, 2021 Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential
January 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
January 26, 2021 The Outlook for Open and Disaggregated Packet and Optical Networks
January 26, 2021 How to Harness 5G’s Edge Computing Power
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
The Pandemic Changed SD-WAN and Now It Must Continue to Evolve By The Staff, Light Reading Custom
Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Making sense of the latency alphabet soup By Matt Schmitt, Principal Architect, CableLabs
CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE