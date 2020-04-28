LG to preload Tubi on mobile phones in US and Canada

SAN FRANCISCO – Tubi (www.tubi.tv) today announced a multi-year partnership with technology and manufacturing leader LG Electronics to have its popular app preloaded on tens of millions of LG mobile phones in the US and Canada. The deal marks the first-ever AVOD service to be preloaded by LG on mobile devices in the US. LG phones with Tubi are available now at T-Mobile, and will soon be coming to MetroPCS, and US Cellular, and in Canada on Rogers, Bell, and Telus, among others. Additional carriers will be announced soon.

Tubi has a massive library of over 20,000 movies and television shows from over 250 content partners, including nearly every major Hollywood studio. The company announced in December Total View Time (TVT) rocketed to over 163 million hours watched – a year-over-year TVT increase of 160%.

Tubi is also available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at http://www.tubi.tv/.

