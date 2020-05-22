Intelsat launches cell backhaul platform for US mobile operators

McLEAN, Va. – Intelsat, operator of the world's largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network, today launched Intelsat CellBackhaul, an end-to-end managed service that helps Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) provide cost-efficient and rapid 4G and 5G broadband coverage to Americans everywhere, including those living, working and traveling in rural areas of the United States. Much of the U.S. is rural, and there are still many areas where communities, farmers, ranchers, tourists, industrial and construction workers, and emergency personnel currently have no access to mobile broadband coverage.

With Intelsat CellBackhaul as part of their network planning strategy, MNOs of any size can cost-effectively offer mobile broadband coverage to these areas – connecting more subscribers, land areas, roadways and IoT devices. In addition to expanding their coverage areas, MNOs can utilize Intelsat CellBackhaul for network densification, and to provide backup coverage, ensuring their subscribers stay connected, anywhere they go.

As an end-to-end cellular backhaul managed service, Intelsat CellBackhaul includes all of the elements an MNO requires for cellular-backhaul purposes:

Network-design consultation

Connectivity from the MNO's cell sites to their core network over Intelsat's high-performance integrated space and ground network

Satellite antenna and modem, plus additional equipment installation and maintenance options

Guaranteed Service Level Agreements (SLAs)

24×7 network-operations support

As the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) moves forward with its planned $9 billion 5G Rural Fund, as much as 67% of the U.S. landmass in 49 states and three U.S. territories could be eligible for funds to bring 5G into rural communities and support connectivity needs of American farms and ranches – a tremendous opportunity for U.S. MNOs. Intelsat plans to roll out the Intelsat CellBackhaul service to mobile operators in additional regions, including Africa, in late 2020.

Intelsat