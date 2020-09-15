Sign In Register
Services

DHS selects MetTel for managed security services and as primary Internet access provider

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/15/2020
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – MetTel, a digital transformation and communications leader, today announced the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the federal agency charged with securing the nation, has selected MetTel for managed security services nationwide and as its primary internet access provider.

MetTel's selection for the DHS Internet Protocol Service – Primary Network EIS task order – is yet another award from a Cabinet-level agency under the General Service Administration's (GSA) Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract. This newest task order follows an award for the Social Security Administration earlier this year. MetTel will provide Mission Essential Functions to DHS, helping to safeguard DHS internal networks and systems against ever-evolving security threats.

The Department of Homeland Security is responsible for keeping America safe from threats ranging from aviation and border security to cybersecurity, chemical facility inspections and more. The MetTel awarded DHS-IPS-Primary Network will provide real-time Information Technology and communications operations and support to the DHS throughout the 50 states and U.S. territories of Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands. The DHS-IPS-Primary Network users employ network data services to support a variety of connectivity, communications, and operational requirements.

"The U.S. Department of Homeland Security had stringent criteria for this internet requirement contractually managed by the Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization," said Robert Dapkiewicz, General Manager and Senior Vice President of MetTel Federal. "MetTel was the lowest cost to the government with a fully compliant technical proposal, which is especially important because the government has an ever-growing need to secure high performing communications technology at the best price. This, and all of our wins, past and future, are built on the foundation put in place by our federal practice's founder, the late Diana Gowen."

Read the full release here.

MetTel

