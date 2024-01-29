Singtel is collaborating with Google to deliver Rich Communication Services (RCS) business messaging to its corporate customers in Singapore.

The service, claimed to be the first in the city state, allows smart devices running on the Android operating system to receive high-quality multimedia content, as well as transact and complete administrative tasks like scheduling appointments or tracking deliveries.

RCS is a protocol for rich media messaging over operator networks providing advanced business messaging services, such as chatbots and payments.

"Through this collaboration, we're providing businesses a powerful communication tool that will help them provide richer content and improve the quality of their engagements with their customers, thereby strengthening their relationships," Terence Lai Tuck Leong, vice president for digitalization, products and partnerships at Singtel, said in a statement.

The RCS services will be available for Singtel's corporate customers in Singapore within the first quarter of 2024.

Supported by Singtel's nationwide network, RCS integrates into the native SMS application of Android smart devices without the need for any action by the user.

Singtel said this unlocks opportunities for businesses across sectors to better engage their customers through an improved, immersive mobile messaging experience.

"It will also support their innovation and digital transformation efforts in line with expectations from customers who are increasingly savvy and seeking smoother, frictionless interactions with their service providers," said Leong.

Rosy outlook for RCS market in 2024

According to a report by Juniper Research published last September, the number of active RCS users will reach 1.1 billion globally in 2024, from 930 million last year.

Despite a continued lack of support over iOS devices, the report predicts that 50% of mobile subscriptions globally will be capable of receiving RCS business messages this year.

The research firm also predicts new RCS traffic won't cannibalize SMS traffic and will generate over $15 billion in additional messaging revenue for operators between 2024 and 2028.

"We hope the RCS service will support digital transformation in various types of businesses [in Singapore] and open new opportunities for future business innovation," said Jason Choy, director, Android and business communication product partnerships, international at Google.