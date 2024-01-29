Sponsored By

Partnering with Google, Singtel is set to launch the first RCS service for corporate customers in Singapore in the first quarter of 2024.

Gigi Onag

January 29, 2024

Singtel billboard showing logo
Source: tofino/Alamy Stock Photo

Singtel is collaborating with Google to deliver Rich Communication Services (RCS) business messaging to its corporate customers in Singapore.

The service, claimed to be the first in the city state, allows smart devices running on the Android operating system to receive high-quality multimedia content, as well as transact and complete administrative tasks like scheduling appointments or tracking deliveries.

RCS is a protocol for rich media messaging over operator networks providing advanced business messaging services, such as chatbots and payments.

"Through this collaboration, we're providing businesses a powerful communication tool that will help them provide richer content and improve the quality of their engagements with their customers, thereby strengthening their relationships," Terence Lai Tuck Leong, vice president for digitalization, products and partnerships at Singtel, said in a statement.

The RCS services will be available for Singtel's corporate customers in Singapore within the first quarter of 2024.

Supported by Singtel's nationwide network, RCS integrates into the native SMS application of Android smart devices without the need for any action by the user.

Singtel said this unlocks opportunities for businesses across sectors to better engage their customers through an improved, immersive mobile messaging experience.

"It will also support their innovation and digital transformation efforts in line with expectations from customers who are increasingly savvy and seeking smoother, frictionless interactions with their service providers," said Leong.

Rosy outlook for RCS market in 2024

According to a report by Juniper Research published last September, the number of active RCS users will reach 1.1 billion globally in 2024, from 930 million last year.

Despite a continued lack of support over iOS devices, the report predicts that 50% of mobile subscriptions globally will be capable of receiving RCS business messages this year.

The research firm also predicts new RCS traffic won't cannibalize SMS traffic and will generate over $15 billion in additional messaging revenue for operators between 2024 and 2028.

"We hope the RCS service will support digital transformation in various types of businesses [in Singapore] and open new opportunities for future business innovation," said Jason Choy, director, Android and business communication product partnerships, international at Google.

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Gigi Onag

Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading

Gigi Onag is Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading. She has been a technology journalist for more than 15 years, covering various aspects of enterprise IT across Asia Pacific.

She started with regional IT publications under CMP Asia (now Informa), including Asia Computer Weekly, Intelligent Enterprise Asia and Network Computing Asia and Teledotcom Asia. This was followed by stints with Computerworld Hong Kong and sister publications FutureIoT and FutureCIO. She had contributed articles to South China Morning Post, TechTarget and PC Market among others.

She interspersed her career as a technology editor with a brief sojourn into public relations before returning to journalism joining the editorial team of Mix Magazine, a MICE publication and its sister publication Business Traveller Asia Pacific.

Gigi is based in Hong Kong and is keen to delve deeper into the region’s wide wild world of telecoms.

