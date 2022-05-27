Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

AT&T: Cloud RAN not mature yet

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 5/27/2022
Comment (0)

AT&T is preparing to embark on a major 5G network buildout leveraging its vast midband spectrum holdings. However, a top company official said the operator won't implement cloud radio access network (RAN) technology as part of that effort.

"The evolution to the cloud is not really mature yet," Gordon Mansfield, AT&T's VP of mobility and access architecture, told Light Reading recently. "And so right now it's more important to get our [midband] spectrum in use. So we're building it in a more traditional fashion."

Mansfield said that AT&T hopes to implement cloud-based designs into its RAN during the company's next upgrade cycle, though he declined to speculate on when that would be.

"What ends up happening is, your baseband components typically have a relatively short lifespan," he explained. "We're constantly getting new capabilities with every new release. And at some point the compute capabilities of the existing baseband will exhaust. And it's our goal to make sure that we're ready in the next upgrade cycle to start to convert that to cloud. Exact timing of that is a little bit TBD [to be determined]."

He continued: "We're confident that when we do our next upgrade cycle we will do it in a more cloud-like configuration."

An AT&T technician installs a 5G radio. (Source: AT&T)
An AT&T technician installs a 5G radio.
(Source: AT&T)

AT&T spent a total of around $36 billion during the FCC's two recent midband spectrum auctions for licenses around the country. The company expects to spend another $8 billion over the next few years installing midband 5G radios from Nokia and Ericsson to put that spectrum into use on its cell towers. The company has said that project will get underway in the coming months.

A question of processing power

"We're using the latest and greatest radios for all of our midband deployments," Mansfield said, adding that the radios would sport 64x64 Massive MIMO capabilities.

However, such radios require substantial processing that cloud RAN designs cannot yet support, he said.

"When you start thinking about Massive MIMO capabilities, the timing and synchronization required to support that requires an accelerator, even before you worry about scale," Mansfield said, noting that radios in lowband spectrum don't require as much processing and therefore might more readily support cloud designs.

"And so, candidly, you wouldn't get the performance out of the network if you tried to do it with the cloud today," he said. "That's why I'm not doing it. I'm not going to take a step backwards. Everything that we do has to be additive."

But cloud RAN technology is improving, Mansfield said, noting that vendors showed off cloud-based Massive MIMO acceleration technologies during the recent MWC Barcelona trade show. However, those offerings will take 12 to 18 months to mature and scale, he added.

"Directionally, that's where I see it now," he said. "There's a lot of proof of concepts that you'll see this year."

Companies including Dish Network have touted the savings and flexibility they're deriving from cloud RAN technologies. However, Dish has not yet begun to deploy its own midband spectrum holdings.

As for AT&T's move to the standalone version of 5G, Mansfield said the company will eventually do so. However, he declined to say when that would happen. That represents a delay from the company's earlier plans to launch standalone 5G in 2020.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
June 8, 2022 Nearing the Shannon Limit: Evolving Coherent Optical Networks to Terabits and Beyond
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
Huawei’s Intelligent World 2030 Envisions a Brighter Future By Pedro Pereira, for Huawei
Mobile Telecom – Leading and Enabling the Path to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, for Nokia
Zyxel’s WiFi 6 Portfolio Opens Service Opportunities for Providers By Pedro Pereira, for Zyxel
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE