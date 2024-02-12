Sponsored By

Tower Semiconductor is awaiting approval for plans to manufacture 40nm and 65nm chips in India, according to media reports.

Gagandeep Kaur

February 12, 2024

Blue and black semiconductor chip
(Source: Andrew Berezovsky/Alamy Stock Photo)

Israel-based Tower Semiconductor has submitted an $8 billion proposal to the Indian government to set up a chip manufacturing unit in the country, according to media reports. If the government accepts the proposal, this would be the country's first fab unit. Tower plans to manufacture 65nm and 40nm chips in the country, the reports say.

Tower Semiconductor was in the news recently for a possible acquisition by Reliance Industries, India's largest business house and parent company of the country's largest service provider, Reliance Jio. As a result, its backing would help Tower get a foothold in the country.  

Intel was earlier planning to acquire Tower Semiconductors for $5.4 billion but this deal had to be shelved. While the merger cleared the antitrust review in the US, it failed to secure the required approvals from the Chinese authorities.

The collapse of the deal between Intel and Tower Semiconductors also led to the termination of the $3 billion chip facility planned by ISMC in India. Tower was the tech partner in the ISMC consortium and was unable to sign the binding agreement while it awaited the regulatory approvals for the Intel deal.

The government has been trying to set up a chip manufacturing unit in the country for several years now. It offered $10 billion in incentives to enhance India's appeal to chipmaking companies. 

While India has yet to announce any fab unit in the country, it has managed to attract companies to set up assembly and testing units. For instance, Micron plans to invest $2.7 billion to set up a chip packaging unit in Gujarat. In addition, Foxconn also announced a joint venture with HCL Group to set up an outsourced assembly and testing unit in the country.

Asia

Gagandeep Kaur

Gagandeep Kaur

With more than a decade of experience, Gagandeep Kaur Sodhi has worked for the most prominent Indian communications industry publications including Dataquest, Business Standard, The Times of India, and Voice&Data, as well as for Light Reading. Delhi-based Kaur, who has knowledge of and covers a broad range of telecom industry developments, regularly interacts with the senior management of companies in India's telecom sector and has been directly responsible for delegate and speaker acquisition for prominent events such as Mobile Broadband Summit, 4G World India, and Next Generation Packet Transport Network.

