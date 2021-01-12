Verizon adds Cisco managed SD-WAN

NEW YORK – Verizon Business is enhancing its Network as a Service (NaaS) digitization strategy with the addition of Cisco managed SD WAN services, including options for 4G/5G connectivity. Automation, artificial intelligence, 5G and Real Time Enterprise (RTE)1 present new requirements and complexities, which test the limits of legacy information technology (IT) infrastructures. With these new solutions, enterprises can leverage Verizon's 4G and 5G networks, as well as the network as a service strategy, giving them the ability to scale, adopt the latest technology and remain agile to meet ever-changing customer demands.

"Organizations are challenged with finding flexible and secure networking solutions that enable the rapid transition to hybrid cloud and hybrid work while maximizing application performance for their users," said Massimo Peselli, senior vice president, Global Enterprise, Verizon Business. "The addition of these Cisco solutions builds on our longstanding history of co-innovation and provides customers with the agility and scalability to meet today's needs while future-proofing their operations."

Besides enabling hybrid connectivity, Verizon's NaaS with Cisco SD WAN solutions helps simplify operations, employ an asset light model, optimize resources, allow network and security convergence, improve user experience from application-aware routing, and increase business agility.

The new solutions include:

Managed Cisco SD WAN for the Cisco Catalyst 8000 Edge Platforms Family, and Integrated Services Router (ISR) 1000 and 4000 series, including management of the Cisco cellular Pluggable Interface Modules (PIM), and Cisco Catalyst Cellular Gateways. This new offer supports 4G and 5G cellular for gigabit connectivity to distributed cloud workloads. For a limited time, Verizon will provide customers one free Cisco Catalyst Cellular Gateway with each new Cisco SD WAN 3-year device license purchase.

Verizon is delivering a Cisco SD WAN performance suite including Cisco Umbrella for cloud security, Duo for zero trust application access, and Thousand Eyes for network observability. This suite delivers the protection and visibility to enhance SD WAN security and performance while reducing customer costs.

Cloud collaboration services with carrier-grade quality, reliability and security via Verizon's fully private connection to Cisco Webex Calling and Webex Contact Center. Customers can capitalize on this private integration through wireline and wireless networks with Verizon Private IP and Verizon Wireless Private Network Traffic Management.

"In a hybrid work world, application performance and security are critical. We are committed to making it simpler for IT teams to deliver the best customer experiences," said Todd Nightingale, EVP and GM, Enterprise Networking and Cloud, Cisco. "Verizon's new Cisco managed SD WAN offer delivers cloud security and 5G capabilities, reduces complexity for customers, and enables private network connections to Cisco's Webex service cloud."

Verizon was positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed SD WAN 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc #US45837420, August 2020) and was recognized as the Global Managed Services Partner of the Year at Cisco's 2020 Partner Summit, reflecting Verizon's status as a leading Cisco managed services partner. Verizon is also deploying Cisco 4G ISR routers to 1,700 Verizon Wireless stores.

