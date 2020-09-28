Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Big 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
SD-WAN

Juniper buys Netrounds to hammer networks into shape

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 9/28/2020
Comment (0)

Juniper Networks said it would acquire Netrounds for an undisclosed fee to strengthen its line-up of wide area networking (WAN) products.

Based in Sweden, Netrounds is conventionally thought of as a network testing and monitoring specialist, although Brendan Gibbs, the vice president of Juniper's automated WAN business, more colorfully describes it as a sentient hammer that knows exactly where to whack a malfunctioning network.

"How do you figure out what's wrong and hit it with that proverbial hammer?" said Gibbs in a blog that justified the takeover.

"Service providers need automation to scale, and Netrounds' solution can provide true insights needed for that," he continued more prosaically.

It's an intriguing move partly because Netrounds appears to be so versatile: Juniper says the technology works in various scenarios and spans network and service domains.

It could be used to test a 5G network slice before it is deployed, for instance, or to assess the impact of running a new cloud service at the edge of the network.

Identifying performance problems in a software-defined WAN is a further use case that Juniper cites in its statement on the deal.

The acquisition comes several weeks after Juniper CEO Rami Rahim highlighted growing customer interest in "next-gen cloud-delivered AI-driven solutions" during a call with investors.

"They are really looking at transforming their wireless LAN and WAN solutions," he said when announcing Juniper's results for its fiscal second quarter. "That's true now and it's certainly true for post-pandemic. And those are the opportunities that we are sort of laser targeting right now and we are seeing some very good success there."

Sales squeeze
Juniper's revenues were down 1% for the first six months of 2020, to just less than $2.1 billion, as growth in switching and security revenues failed to offset a decline at its larger routing business.

By customer group, sales to cloud and enterprise customers were up but there was an 8% drop in revenues at the service provider business, which are generated mainly from routing products.

"We are doing everything we can from our metro portfolio to our 400 gig portfolio to our automation solutions for the wide area network to solutions that span into telco cloud and security to capture that telco opportunity," said Rahim in July.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

Juniper has also warned in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the need to invest more in software-defined WAN products and shift away from traditional WAN infrastructure.

"If we fail to anticipate market requirements or opportunities or fail to develop and introduce new products, product enhancements or business strategies to meet those requirements or opportunities in a timely manner, it could cause us to lose customers," said the company.

James Crawshaw, a principal analyst with Omdia, expressed surprise at the deal because of Netrounds' earlier relationships.

"I had expected Cisco to acquire Netrounds as they became part of its SolutionsPlus program in 2017," he said in emailed comments.

"They were also part of Ciena's Blue Orbit ecosystem and would have complemented Ciena Blue Planet's acquisition of Centina Systems."

But he praised the latest deal-making.

"Netrounds will make a great bolt-on for Juniper helping it to better serve its carrier customers with a first-class service assurance tool for troubleshooting problems," he said.

"With about 50 employees this will not have cost Juniper much. A series A investment round last year brought in Fairpoint Capital and Swisscom Ventures as backers.

"I would guess total funding to date, including seed capital, is under $10 million and the consideration Juniper is paying will be under $30 million."

Simon Leopold, an analyst at Raymond James, similarly welcomed the Netrounds takeover as one that would give Juniper's customers "an additional layer of diagnostic capability and service assurance."

"Despite this, Juniper's service provider business will still likely continue to face secular headwinds in the immediate term, with management previously noting that service provider sales will likely be down mid-single digits year-on-year," he said in a research note issued today.

"Juniper derives around 10% of sales from software, and we anticipate this remains an element of Juniper's growth strategy."

Netrounds made telecom headlines last November when it landed a high-profile deal with Rakuten, the Japanese ecommerce firm building a fourth mobile network in Japan.

Tareq Amin, the chief technology officer of the Rakuten Mobile telecom subsidiary, said his business would use Netrounds to boost the "quality of experience" for Rakuten's customers.

Juniper said in today's statement that it hopes to complete the takeover of Netrounds by the fourth quarter of this year.

UPDATE: Analyst commentary by Omdia added.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 29, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
September 30, 2020 IoT Innovation to Provide Social Good in Pandemic
October 1, 2020 Extracting the business value from cloud transformation – myths and realities of value generation
October 6, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day One
October 7, 2020 Edge Computing in Telco Networks: Gaining the Competitive Edge
October 8, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day Two
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 12, 2020 The 5G Platform – Using the Value Plane to Bridge Business and Network Empowering Next-Generation Monetization
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security assurance is essential in a 5G world By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
'Five Uninterrupted Support' for Remote Network Assurance By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE